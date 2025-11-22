Pennsylvania's Peaceful Poconos Borough Is A Charming Affordable Gem With Lake Camping
When it comes to lakes, Pennsylvania can't get enough. The state is home to over 2,500, many of which provide idyllic environments for camping, boating, fishing, hiking, and birdwatching. If size matters most, you could visit Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania's largest natural lake surrounded by scenic views. But it's not always the size of the lake that counts. Atmosphere plays an important part in any lakecation, which is why the small borough of Waymart appeals to numerous travelers seeking lakeside serenity and charm amongst nature.
Located in Pennsylvania's beautiful Pocono Mountains, Waymart sits alongside two spectacular lakes where you can camp along the shoreline. The village also has its own appeal, from the far-reaching mountaintop views all the way to New York, to locally owned bakeries and cafes selling homemade treats. Waymart also has a tight-knit community that puts on various free events throughout the year. You'll also find that locals might be a little more relaxed here because Waymart is one of the most affordable places to live in the state. According to BestPlaces, the borough is over 20% more affordable for families and over 35% for singles than the national average. This below-average cost of living is often reflected in the price of food, transport, and other travel necessities.
With a population barely topping 1,300 people, Waymart is a true mountain escape that's only three hours away by car from New York City or Philadelphia. Outdoor recreation is never hard to find here, with two golf courses offering 18 scenic holes and a local stable where you can take horse riding lessons. But it's the village's lakes that often get the most attention, and for good reason.
Lakeside camping and activities in Waymart, Pennsylvania
Waymart has two lakes for enjoying outdoor activities. Lake Ladore is just south of town, about 1.3 miles away. It sprawls across more than 260 square acres and is a good place to fish for largemouth and smallmouth bass. The lake only has a Camp America campground, which is run by the Salvation Army and used primarily for Christian summer camps. It may be available outside of summer, but most of the time, you need to be part of a specific group. It's also not really camping, as the site only has rooms in its main lodge and annexes, not any actual campsites for tents or RVs.
If you're happy to rough it, you may be able to find a spot elsewhere along the shoreline to pitch a tent. However, you're probably better off camping at Waymart's second option, Keen Lake. This lake is east of town, about a five-minute drive away. Keen Lake has a full setup for solos, couples, and families to stay by the water in tents, RVs, and multi-room units. You can pitch a tent by the water or opt for glamping, with spacious tents already set up and furnished on the lakefront or with lake views. These have actual beds and private decks with picnic tables and fire pits. The RV sites sit alongside Keen Lake and also have picnic tables and fire rings, as well as electric and water hookups.
While staying here, you can get out on the water in a rowboat, kayak, aqua cycle, stand-up paddleboard, or canoe. They even have cute little kayaks called Corcles for kids. When you're not boating, sunbathing on the sandy beach, swimming, and playing volleyball are all good options. You'll never run out of options, as you can even play basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, and arcade games during your stay.
Other fun things to do in Waymart, Pennsylvania
If you love horses or have always wanted to try riding horseback, visit Happy Trails Stables. The stable is open year-round for horse riding lessons and trail rides. Winter is particularly magical, when you can ride through the snow-covered fields listening to the crunch of freshly fallen powder under horse hooves. You can also take a sleigh ride during the holiday season or let your little ones ride one of the ponies.
Waymart is a great launching pad for day trips. It's only a 10-minute drive from Prompton State Park, a quiet nature escape with waterfalls and lake recreation. It's also close to other charming Poconos boroughs, such as Lake Ariel, a similarly peaceful escape with scenic lake camping. In town, you can pick up supplies for your various jaunts at The Waymart Deli. This well-reviewed local institution is popular for its homemade pierogis and kielbasa, burgers, and cheese steak subs.
With its onus on outdoor experiences, Waymart has more to do during the warmer months. Tripadvisor recommends visiting between December and February if you want cheaper accommodation, but you may not be able to enjoy the lake and outdoors as much. If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into Newark Liberty International Airport and drive for about three hours to the borough. There are numerous car rental shops around the airport for hiring transport for your trip.