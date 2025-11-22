Pennsylvania's Peaceful Poconos Borough Is A Charming Affordable Gem With Lake Camping

When it comes to lakes, Pennsylvania can't get enough. The state is home to over 2,500, many of which provide idyllic environments for camping, boating, fishing, hiking, and birdwatching. If size matters most, you could visit Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania's largest natural lake surrounded by scenic views. But it's not always the size of the lake that counts. Atmosphere plays an important part in any lakecation, which is why the small borough of Waymart appeals to numerous travelers seeking lakeside serenity and charm amongst nature.

Located in Pennsylvania's beautiful Pocono Mountains, Waymart sits alongside two spectacular lakes where you can camp along the shoreline. The village also has its own appeal, from the far-reaching mountaintop views all the way to New York, to locally owned bakeries and cafes selling homemade treats. Waymart also has a tight-knit community that puts on various free events throughout the year. You'll also find that locals might be a little more relaxed here because Waymart is one of the most affordable places to live in the state. According to BestPlaces, the borough is over 20% more affordable for families and over 35% for singles than the national average. This below-average cost of living is often reflected in the price of food, transport, and other travel necessities.

With a population barely topping 1,300 people, Waymart is a true mountain escape that's only three hours away by car from New York City or Philadelphia. Outdoor recreation is never hard to find here, with two golf courses offering 18 scenic holes and a local stable where you can take horse riding lessons. But it's the village's lakes that often get the most attention, and for good reason.