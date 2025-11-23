Idaho's Prettiest Panhandle Road Is An Ethereal Drive For Mountain And Lake Adventures

Taking a road trip has long been an iconic feature of the American lifestyle and is an excellent way to experience some of the country's most breathtaking landscapes. One popular option is to head out on the Olympic Peninsula's only major route for a Washington road trip with world-renowned stops and views. And just one state over in Idaho, eager adventurers can set off on a whirlwind journey along the Wild Horse Trail Scenic Byway. Meandering through forested slopes dotted with glistening lakes and quaint mining towns, add this route to your next road trip itinerary.

Stretching about 36 miles long, you could zoom through this picturesque road in a little over an hour, but definitely factor in time for plenty of detours and scenic stops along the way to make the most of the drive. The Wild Horse Trail Scenic Byway joins the two quaint towns of Sandpoint and Porthill at the very tip of Idaho's panhandle, which forms a slice of the International Selkirk Loop. From Porthill, the route continues into British Columbia and swoops back down into Washington state before closing the loop in Idaho. Once just a dusty packhorse trail frequented by the Kootenai people and European miners, the scenic byway traces the original route of the historic "Wild Horse Trail" from days of yore.

Start your road trip in Sandpoint, tucked against the northern edge of Lake Pend Oreille, considered Idaho's largest lake and a recreational paradise. Drive through in the summer to splash by the lakeshore, while a detour here in the winter means access to powdery slopes for a thrilling ski run. The journey north towards Porthill and the Canadian border takes you through the foothills of the Selkirk Mountains, a dramatic swath of breathtaking alpine slopes. It's guaranteed to be a road trip to remember.