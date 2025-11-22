A Quick Guide To The 5 Best Restaurants In Orlando International Airport

Landing at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in 2016, Cask & Larder offers travelers a taste of the South. Cask & Larder serves both breakfast and dinner with dishes like chicken biscuit sliders and a Southern Cuban sandwich, the latter of which appears frequently in Google user reviews. "I think I was most impressed by the quality and flavor of the food. The chef who designed the menu knew what he was doing and the cooks did an excellent job of following through with each recipe," one reviewer explained.

Cask & Larder was founded by Orlando natives and esteemed chefs James and Julie Petrakis. For reference, their other establishment, The Ravenous Pig, located in nearby Winter Park, holds a Bib Gourmand restaurant from the Michelin Guide. Cask & Larder has also earned recognition. Throughout the years as one of the best airport restaurants in the country, having been featured by outlets including Thrillist and Taste of Home, and appearing in the USA Today's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards.

But it's not just the food that attracts diners to Cask & Larder. The rustic-style eatery is decorated with trees and greenery, giving guests the illusion of dining outdoors rather than inside an airport terminal. Additionally, it offers an assortment of libations. "Whether you're in the mood for a craft beer, a well made cocktail, or just something to help you relax before takeoff, this place has you covered," penned a user on Google. You'll find Cask & Larder at MCO's Terminal A/B and Terminal C. If you don't have enough time to sit for a meal, both locations have markets with on-the-go items.