North Carolina's Stunning State Park Is A Treasure Trove Of Scenic Trails Near Fayetteville

Only 23 minutes from Fayetteville, a popular North Carolina vacation spot, lies an outdoor playground that's simultaneously serene and raw. Carvers Creek State Park may go unnoticed between the Tar Heel State's headliner destinations like Asheville, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Carolina Beach, but with its backcountry splendor and miles of stunning trails, you will soon forget about these popular spots. Stretching across 4,530 acres of rugged land in the Sandhills region, the park is a newer one in the state, having only been established in 2013. It's still expanding; however, even now, it protects timeless treasures, like the historic winter retreat of James Stillman Rockefeller and delicate longleaf pine ecosystems.

Open every day from 8 a.m. with free day-use entry, you can reach Carvers Creek State Park via Fayetteville (with a regional airport) or, if you're coming from another state, then Raleigh (with a well-connected airport) is the closest major city at 48 miles away. Hiring a car upon arrival will make it easy to visit nearby attractions and parks, such as Raven Rock State Park, with its relaxing river views and campgrounds.

At Carvers Creek, you will choose between two access points: Long Valley Farm and the Sandhills. Though part of the same area, they are two separate locations about a 19-minute drive apart. You also can't reach one from the other. Upon entering, you will be met with supremely relaxing vibes and views. "As an avid state park collector, I've been to many! My favorites (that I've been to thus far) are Carolina Beach and Carvers Creek," writes one Redditor on a buzzing discussion in r/NorthCarolina. And with forested paths, a tranquil waterhole, and birdwatching opportunities, it's certainly a hidden gem for making the most of North Carolina's overlooked natural beauty.