North Carolina's Most Snake-Infested Bodies Of Water You Might Want To Avoid

From the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains to secluded hiking havens in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the Outer Banks along the coastal seaboard, the Tar Heel State is full of diverse landscapes, natural features, and unique wildlife. North Carolina loves its natural resources, and there's nothing more quintessentially "Carolina" on a hot summer day than finding a swimming hole and taking a refreshing dip. Across coastal swamps, over 2,000 lakes, and meandering rivers, the state offers abundant natural swimming and paddling opportunities. But in warmer months, you may find yourself sharing the water with snakes.

Most snake species pose no threat to humans and help control rodents, supporting healthy ecosystems. But in North Carolina's many waterways and marshy habitats, snakes are something to watch for. The state is not the worst in the U.S. for snakes — that dubious honor likely goes to Florida, which boasts an infamous reptile population and numerous snake-infested waters. Fortunately, though, most snakes in North Carolina aren't even aquatic, and only six of the state's 37 snake species are venomous. Two — the eastern diamondback rattlesnake and the eastern coral snake — are listed as endangered in North Carolina and are rarely seen. In the rivers and swamps of the southeastern Coastal Plain, you might encounter venomous cottonmouths — aka water moccasins — in still or slow-moving water with dense vegetation. Some of the most common Carolina snakes — such as the eastern worm, black racer, and various rat snakes — are non-venomous. Among water snakes, the harmless brown water snake, plain-bellied or red-bellied water snakes, banded water snakes, and northern water snakes thrive in swampy areas.

While you may not want to swim with snakes — venomous or not — remember: they don't want to swim with you either. Leave them be to thrive in their natural environment — where you're just a guest.