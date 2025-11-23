This Cheesy Chicago Hotspot Was Once Named The Most Romantic Restaurant In America

A trip to the Windy City means you have to eat one of the best hot dogs in Chicago, of course. Going to street-side brick-and-mortars for a quick bite to eat is the Chicagoan way; however, there's also a softer, less gritty side to it that boasts romance and lakeside charm. In Lincoln Park, Chicago's "Most Sought-After Neighborhood," one restaurant proves that the Illinois-based city has more to offer than fast-food-style eats, craft beer, and dive bars. For more than six decades, Geja's Cafe has been bringing an upscale, elegant ambiance to the neighborhood. It was even named the "Best Romantic Restaurant" on USA Today's 10 Best list in 2015.

Geja's main focus is fondue. Guests can dig in with the sound of live flamenco guitarists in the background and flickering candlelight. The restaurant's Swiss-Spanish blend gives customers a ticket to Europe without the passport. With more than 1,880 reviews on Google, Geja's has received more than 4.5 stars, with people mentioning that it was not only a spectacularly intimate experience, but the food was just as incredible. From the dark red, dimly lit mood down to the ooey gooey fondue, Geja's is more than just "another Chicago restaurant," rather a marvelous journey that turns special occasions — or a fancy night out — into unforgettable memories.