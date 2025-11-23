This Cheesy Chicago Hotspot Was Once Named The Most Romantic Restaurant In America
A trip to the Windy City means you have to eat one of the best hot dogs in Chicago, of course. Going to street-side brick-and-mortars for a quick bite to eat is the Chicagoan way; however, there's also a softer, less gritty side to it that boasts romance and lakeside charm. In Lincoln Park, Chicago's "Most Sought-After Neighborhood," one restaurant proves that the Illinois-based city has more to offer than fast-food-style eats, craft beer, and dive bars. For more than six decades, Geja's Cafe has been bringing an upscale, elegant ambiance to the neighborhood. It was even named the "Best Romantic Restaurant" on USA Today's 10 Best list in 2015.
Geja's main focus is fondue. Guests can dig in with the sound of live flamenco guitarists in the background and flickering candlelight. The restaurant's Swiss-Spanish blend gives customers a ticket to Europe without the passport. With more than 1,880 reviews on Google, Geja's has received more than 4.5 stars, with people mentioning that it was not only a spectacularly intimate experience, but the food was just as incredible. From the dark red, dimly lit mood down to the ooey gooey fondue, Geja's is more than just "another Chicago restaurant," rather a marvelous journey that turns special occasions — or a fancy night out — into unforgettable memories.
A typical experience at Geja's Cafe
Customers on Tripadvisor recommend booking your reservation for Geja's in advance, as tables go fast — especially on weekends. You'll start the experience by walking through the romantically decorated dining room and smelling cheese melting in the kitchen. Visitors are then given a menu and choose from a selection of three-course meals. It all begins with a Swiss Gruyère cheese fondue accompanied by bread and vegetables for dipping and a salad. Next, you'll be given an oil to dip the meat of your choice in, varying from shrimp and scallops to beef tenderloin, and eight different dipping sauces to go with it. The final meal is a delectable Belgian chocolate fondue with marshmallows and other delights, like strawberries and cheesecake bites.
Geja's also has champagne tastings and dinner events, as well as holiday celebrations, such as New Year's, so you can celebrate over chocolate fondue! Don't feel like going out? Try their to-go options, where you can try fondue in the comfort of your own home. You can choose the option that comes with the equipment, or the one that just has the food items. After filling up on meat, bread, cheese, and chocolate, you can walk it off in Lincoln Park's nearby Peace Garden, a charming trailside spot with picturesque photo opportunities.