Situated Between Pittsburgh And Columbus Is Ohio's Cozy Town With Art, Parks, And Restaurants
If you're looking to explore underrated locations close to Columbus, Ohio, you have a bunch of options to choose from. Not only is Columbus itself home to the Columbus Park of Roses, featuring one of the largest public rose gardens in America, but 30 miles south of the city, in the town of Circleville, you'll find America's largest pumpkin festival every Fall. Venture farther away from Columbus, about 110 miles east, and you'll stumble upon the village of Dennison, another Ohioan gem worth exploring that's full of parks, fantastic restaurants, and plenty to keep art aficionados interested.
Located in the state's Tuscarawas County, Dennison's proximity to Columbus and Pittsburgh resulted in the railroad and coal industries investing heavily in the area in the mid to late 1800s. Today, Dennison is home to roughly 2,300 residents. It is conveniently located close to three major cities — Columbus, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh — and in close proximity to Kent State University's Tuscarawas Regional Campus.
The 110 miles between Dennison and Columbus take approximately two hours to complete, while the drives from both Cleveland and Pittsburgh are about an hour and a half each way. If you're visiting from Pittsburgh around Christmas, make sure you attend the city's winter festivities — which include a giant rink that serves as a picturesque holiday hub. Although there aren't any hotels in Dennison itself, the nearby city of New Philadelphia offers visitors several affordable lodging options.
Art and nature in Dennison, Ohio
Dennison is a great place to live (or visit) if you're interested in the performing arts. The popular Schoenbrunn Amphitheater is conveniently located just 15 minutes away in the city of New Philadelphia. This outdoor amphitheater hosts performances of Trumpet in the Land, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paul Green, every summer. The play is the state's official play and also Ohio's longest-running outdoor performance, set around the time of the Revolutionary War. The Performing Arts Center at Kent State University Tuscarawas Regional Campus in New Philadelphia is another great venue for catching dance, philharmonic orchestra, and theatre performances.
The village of Dennison is also home to some nice parks, and the warm summer months are excellent for outdoor adventures. McCluskey Park, located just a five-minute drive or a seven-minute bike ride from downtown Dennison, is a great park to relax and unwind. It has a playground, basketball courts, and baseball fields. It's especially popular among runners and bikers, as the park offers access to the Panhandle Trail, which is a mile-long county loop trail taking you all the way to nearby Uhrichsville.
Located just 10 miles from Dennison is Tappan Lake, and this is where you want to be if you love relaxing by the water. Tappan Lake is a reservoir that provides opportunities for boating, swimming, hiking, or simply unwinding with a picnic. The marina and nearby shops around the lake offer boat rentals and supplies, so you'll have easy access to all the essentials for a fun day near the water. If you love fishing, you're also in luck, as catfish, largemouth bass, crappie, and bluegill are all found in these waters. Do note that a state fishing license will be required.
Local eateries near Dennison
The availability of good food isn't a concern for Dennison's residents. The city is home to some incredible restaurants, including Over the Rail Diner and Pangrazio's Pizza and Spaghetti. Over the Rail Diner specializes in serving classic American comfort food out of a cozy, no-frills space. Its menu includes hamburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, breakfast items, and salads. If you like an interesting ambience, you'll certainly like it here, as the restaurant pays homage to Dennison's storied railroad history. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "Very good food with friendly staff. It is well decorated with railroad items. My friend and I enjoyed [our] meals."
Nearby Uhrichsville is home to another restaurant serving delicious American food — Jerry's Great American Restaurant. It's open late and the ambience is casual. Its best menu items include dishes like country-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, and surf and turf.
Another favorite of locals is the aforementioned Pangrazio's Pizza and Spaghetti. As the name suggests, it has pizzas with every topping imaginable and pasta dinners from rigatoni and lasagna to baked ziti and rotini. The place is quite popular, so be prepared for a wait during peak hours, with one visitor on Google adding, "This was the busiest I have ever seen this place. The only problem was service was very slow. We didn't receive napkins until we were halfway done eating. Waited 15 minutes to get the pizza after eating for takeout." But if you're looking for a delicious pizza pie, it's one of the best options in town.