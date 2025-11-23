Situated Between Pittsburgh And Columbus Is Ohio's Cozy Town With Art, Parks, And Restaurants

If you're looking to explore underrated locations close to Columbus, Ohio, you have a bunch of options to choose from. Not only is Columbus itself home to the Columbus Park of Roses, featuring one of the largest public rose gardens in America, but 30 miles south of the city, in the town of Circleville, you'll find America's largest pumpkin festival every Fall. Venture farther away from Columbus, about 110 miles east, and you'll stumble upon the village of Dennison, another Ohioan gem worth exploring that's full of parks, fantastic restaurants, and plenty to keep art aficionados interested.

Located in the state's Tuscarawas County, Dennison's proximity to Columbus and Pittsburgh resulted in the railroad and coal industries investing heavily in the area in the mid to late 1800s. Today, Dennison is home to roughly 2,300 residents. It is conveniently located close to three major cities — Columbus, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh — and in close proximity to Kent State University's Tuscarawas Regional Campus.

The 110 miles between Dennison and Columbus take approximately two hours to complete, while the drives from both Cleveland and Pittsburgh are about an hour and a half each way. If you're visiting from Pittsburgh around Christmas, make sure you attend the city's winter festivities — which include a giant rink that serves as a picturesque holiday hub. Although there aren't any hotels in Dennison itself, the nearby city of New Philadelphia offers visitors several affordable lodging options.