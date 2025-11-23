The Most Affordable City In America For Digital Nomads Is An Underrated Midwest Hub
When Tsugio Makimoto and David Manners published their book "Digital Nomad" in 1997, they envisioned a future in which technological innovation and accessibility of travel had fostered a nonlocalized global workforce. True to form, as many as 18.1 million Americans described themselves as digital nomads in a recent MBO Partners survey, capitalizing on visa deregulations in countries across the world. But for those who prefer to stay in the U.S., the city of Springfield, Missouri, is raising its hand as an appealing alternative to jet-setting abroad.
StorageCafe, a storage space marketplace, recently conducted a study of the best cities in the U.S. for digital nomads, factoring in lifestyle, digital infrastructure, safety and healthcare, and affordability. Of the 169 cities analyzed, Springfield, the "Queen City of the Ozarks," was considered the most affordable, with estimated monthly expenses of $2,299 and one-bedroom apartment rentals less than $1,000. A fellow Missouri city, St. Louis, topped StorageCafe's overall digital nomad list — but Springfield beat it for affordability.
Springfield might seem a left-field choice for an intrepid digital nomad, but there's much to like about this underrated Midwestern city. Whether you're admiring daring public artworks on the Sculpture Walk Springfield, hiking in the Ozark Mountains, a scenic hotspot for fall vacationers, exploring caves and waterfalls, or strolling its three historic districts, the city encourages you to get outdoors. Springfield is also considered the official birthplace of Route 66, which turns 100 next year — making America's most iconic highway a must-do road trip in 2026, and Springfield a great city for setting off on any cross-country drive. Plus, with nearby Springfield-Branson National Airport, residents have direct flights to cities across the U.S., so digital nomads can afford to keep a home base here and keep traveling.
Why is Springfield suited to digital nomads?
Springfield was the most affordable location in the study overall, but it was also considered the best value in the transportation category, with an average cost of $323 a month. You could slash those costs even further by buying a bike and commuting along the city's 83 miles of designated cycling routes. Other necessities, like groceries, utilities, and healthcare, were also fairly priced in comparison to other cities.
Culture C-Street is a cool space that should be on any digital nomad's radar. Built by social entrepreneurs, artists, and travelers — all of whom embody a similar, carpe diem lifestyle — it features boutique hotel rooms, a chic café, meeting rooms, and shared work spaces. Nomads in the business world can find a community at efactory, Springfield's hub for innovators and entrepreneurs. If you'd prefer to mingle or catch up on emails in a coffee house, Springfield has a top-tier coffee scene, with cozy and hip spots like Architect Coffee Co., Brick & Mortar Coffee, and The Coffee Ethic all averaging higher than 4.5 stars on Google reviews.
Nature-loving digital nomads can join a club for outdoor pursuits like trail running or hiking, gear up at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, known as "The Grandaddy of All Outdoor Stores," and spend days at Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium – voted best aquarium in America 2024 by readers of USA Today. Foodies will also be happy here, with over 800 restaurants in the city to explore. There are lots of year-round festivals, and plenty of clubs for hobbyists, too: Whether you're into bitcoin or table-top gaming, events and active Meetups happen throughout the city. Transplants can keep up on new happenings at the I Love Springfield, MO! Facebook page.