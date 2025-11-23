The Most Affordable City In America For Digital Nomads Is An Underrated Midwest Hub

When Tsugio Makimoto and David Manners published their book "Digital Nomad" in 1997, they envisioned a future in which technological innovation and accessibility of travel had fostered a nonlocalized global workforce. True to form, as many as 18.1 million Americans described themselves as digital nomads in a recent MBO Partners survey, capitalizing on visa deregulations in countries across the world. But for those who prefer to stay in the U.S., the city of Springfield, Missouri, is raising its hand as an appealing alternative to jet-setting abroad.

StorageCafe, a storage space marketplace, recently conducted a study of the best cities in the U.S. for digital nomads, factoring in lifestyle, digital infrastructure, safety and healthcare, and affordability. Of the 169 cities analyzed, Springfield, the "Queen City of the Ozarks," was considered the most affordable, with estimated monthly expenses of $2,299 and one-bedroom apartment rentals less than $1,000. A fellow Missouri city, St. Louis, topped StorageCafe's overall digital nomad list — but Springfield beat it for affordability.

Springfield might seem a left-field choice for an intrepid digital nomad, but there's much to like about this underrated Midwestern city. Whether you're admiring daring public artworks on the Sculpture Walk Springfield, hiking in the Ozark Mountains, a scenic hotspot for fall vacationers, exploring caves and waterfalls, or strolling its three historic districts, the city encourages you to get outdoors. Springfield is also considered the official birthplace of Route 66, which turns 100 next year — making America's most iconic highway a must-do road trip in 2026, and Springfield a great city for setting off on any cross-country drive. Plus, with nearby Springfield-Branson National Airport, residents have direct flights to cities across the U.S., so digital nomads can afford to keep a home base here and keep traveling.