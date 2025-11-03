America's Most Iconic Highway Is A Must-Do Road Trip In 2026 - Here's Why

As the song goes, "It winds from Chicago to L.A., more than 2,000 miles all the way." Since 1926, Route 66 has been delivering neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana, and it has inspired countless road trips and one killer song. Well, the nation's most iconic highway is celebrating its centennial. So give your jalopy a tune-up and put together a mix-tape or two, because 2026's must-do road trip demands you get your kicks on Route 66.

Necessity inspired Route 66's creation, as Oklahoma businessman Cyrus Avery sought a way to bring prosperity to his town by connecting the West and the Midwest. With other business barons, Avery successfully lobbied for the creation of a civil engineering feat that skipped and hopped on a diagonal course between Chicago and Los Angeles, connecting smaller locales along the way. The highway became a favorite among truckers, who preferred its amble across the prairies and gentler climates, while the boom in personal automobiles drove the creation of a cottage road stop industry along the route.

The resulting hodgepodge of landmarks and quirky attractions earned Route 66 a cultish status in America's cultural consciousness. John Steinbeck gave the highway its nickname, "the Mother Road," in his classic novel, The Grapes of Wrath. It's also honored in a now-classic song written by Bobby Troup and covered by the likes of the Rolling Stones and John Mayer. It eventually shared the title of "The Main Street of America" with Route 40. Disuse and the construction of newer superhighways eventually led to Route 66's decommissioning. Yet its epic history will be recognized in 2026 with Civil Engineering Landmark status, which puts it on level with icons like the Hoover Dam and Golden Gate Bridge.