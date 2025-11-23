Delaware's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Family-Friendly Haven Of Chill Vibes And Nature
As one of the least visited states in the country, Delaware is often eclipsed by its larger neighbors, like Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Even so, its natural beauty is undeniable and hard to resist, especially in an idyllic haven like Greenville. Located a couple of miles away from downtown Wilmington and about an hour from Philadelphia, this family-friendly suburb is the wealthiest city in Delaware, and is where former President Joe Biden calls home. According to an article published by Forbes in 2025, the median household income in Greenville is $139,541. Unsurprisingly, real estate typically sells for more than $1 million (via Redfin).
With tree-lined country-like roads and residences that are akin to stately manors, it's easy to see why Greenville lives up to its name and attracts the affluent (just like nearby Ashland, the storybook suburb seems a world away from Wilmington). However, you don't need to live here or be a millionaire like Biden to enjoy its lush landscapes and tranquility. You can soak all this in at Valley Garden Park, where visitors, be it adults, kids, or dogs, will feel as if they're exploring a forest meadow (with some paved walking paths).
"Just a wonderful experience to have with the family or alone! Lovely all year around," reads a review from Google. Valley Garden Park is notably vibrant in the fall. Greenville's Coverdale Farm Preserve is another place of interest where you can immerse yourself in nature. The preserve welcomes visitors with its Weekends at the Farm, where guests can interact with the animals that live on this bucolic site. This activity will be particularly memorable for little ones and their parents.
Acquaint yourself with Greenville and its local businesses
Coverdale Farm Preserve's Weekends at the Farm are only offered from April to November. As is The Market at Coverdale, where you can pick up locally grown produce and other goods. There is an assortment of other happenings throughout the year, such as the Knee-high Naturalists program for kids five and under and their guardian (perfect for bonding with your little ones). Each class varies, but typically involves outdoor activities.
But Greenville is not just green spaces and mansions. There are, in fact, a few compact shopping centers, all conveniently located next to each other on Kennett Pike road. That is to say that it takes little effort to plan a low-key day out on the town. You can start by visiting The Station Gallery, where you can further connect with nature. You'll find that much of the artwork here, created by individuals from nearby states like Pennsylvania, features wildlife and the outdoors. Similarly, Bloom, a woman-owned boutique, sells botanical-inspired jewelry and clothing.
For a family-friendly meal, head to BBC Tavern and Grill. The long-standing Greenville establishment may have a pub-like ambiance and fare, but it also has a kids' menu with mac & cheese and other favorites. The award-winning Pizza by Elizabeths is also a solid choice. The elaborately decorated eatery, boasting sizable artwork of Elizabeth Taylor, Queen Elizabeth, and others, is best known for its specialty pizzas (the Saint, for instance, is made with crab). Diners can also choose to make their own mini pizza with classic toppings, like pepperoni, which may be better suited for youngsters.
Greenville is situated near several Delaware attractions
Greenville has the advantage of being surrounded by a number of notable attractions. Also on Kennett Pike road, just a few minutes away from all the local businesses mentioned above, is the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science. Catering primarily to kids, highlights include the PaleoZone, with skeletons and fossils of long-extinct creatures, an outdoor area with a nature trail, and exhibits on various ecosystems. "We took our kids here recently and they loved it (5 and 2 years old). It is small but lots of things to look at, learn about, and touch," describes a review from Google.
Moreover, it should be noted that the Marian Coffin Gardens at Gibraltar, one of Delaware's hidden gems with timeless beauty and tranquil charm, is less than 2 miles away from Greenville and is accessible via Kennett Pike road as well. The same can be said about the Hagley Museum and Library, listed on Tripadvisor as one of the best things to do in Wilmington. This expansive historical site on Brandywine Creek once belonged to the gunpowder-producing E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company. Dating back to the early 1800s, visitors can tour everything from E. I. du Pont's lavish home to the powder yards, where explosives were once made.
Unfortunately, Greenville does not have any hotels. There are limited listings on Airbnb, such as this guest favorite eight-bedroom house known as The Big Barn, which can set you back over $2,000 for a two-night stay. However, The Inn at Montchanin Village & Spa is on the border of Greenville and has nightly rates that are typically under $300 year-round. To learn about another underrated destination in Delaware, read about Arden, known for its endless charm, artsy ethos, festivals, and shops.