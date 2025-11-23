Delaware's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Family-Friendly Haven Of Chill Vibes And Nature

As one of the least visited states in the country, Delaware is often eclipsed by its larger neighbors, like Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Even so, its natural beauty is undeniable and hard to resist, especially in an idyllic haven like Greenville. Located a couple of miles away from downtown Wilmington and about an hour from Philadelphia, this family-friendly suburb is the wealthiest city in Delaware, and is where former President Joe Biden calls home. According to an article published by Forbes in 2025, the median household income in Greenville is $139,541. Unsurprisingly, real estate typically sells for more than $1 million (via Redfin).

With tree-lined country-like roads and residences that are akin to stately manors, it's easy to see why Greenville lives up to its name and attracts the affluent (just like nearby Ashland, the storybook suburb seems a world away from Wilmington). However, you don't need to live here or be a millionaire like Biden to enjoy its lush landscapes and tranquility. You can soak all this in at Valley Garden Park, where visitors, be it adults, kids, or dogs, will feel as if they're exploring a forest meadow (with some paved walking paths).

"Just a wonderful experience to have with the family or alone! Lovely all year around," reads a review from Google. Valley Garden Park is notably vibrant in the fall. Greenville's Coverdale Farm Preserve is another place of interest where you can immerse yourself in nature. The preserve welcomes visitors with its Weekends at the Farm, where guests can interact with the animals that live on this bucolic site. This activity will be particularly memorable for little ones and their parents.