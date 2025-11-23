The Surprising Vehicle Tourists See As A Wildly Iconic Symbol Of America

When exploring a new country and culture, even the most mundane and everyday objects can seem magical. Consider the remarkable diversity in Japan's unique vending machines. For foodies in Italy, beyond the trattorias, osterias, and ristorantes, even gas station food proves to be an unexpected gourmet delight. Americans may be tickled to learn that, for foreign visitors, there is a similar feeling of childlike wonder at the sight of the most humble of vehicles on American roads: the ubiquitous yellow school bus.

So much so that upon spotting one, a Singaporean tourist on TikTok could barely contain her excitement, as her caption reads: "pov: you grew up watching american high school movies and finally saw a yellow school bus in person." Indeed, this iconic vehicle has become synonymous with American pop culture. On TikTok, there is an entire catalog of first-time visitors to the U.S. gleefully uploading photos and videos of yellow school buses.

So, what makes America's yellow school buses so special? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, yellow school buses are one of the safest vehicles on American roads, accounting for less than 1% of all traffic fatalities. "If you look at fatalities, it's not the occupants of the school bus that have fatal injuries, it's the people that run into the school bus," Ron Kinney of the National Association of Pupil Transport told Smithsonian Magazine.