One Of Texas' Most Thrilling Attractions Is This High-Flying Adventure Over Hill Country
Standing on the edge of a wooden platform looking out at the cedar-covered hills of the Texas Hill Country, it's easy to see why German settlers chose this serene area to call home in the 1840s. But once you step from the platform, you'll leave serenity behind, taking in this view at a heart-pumping 30 miles per hour. Welcome to the Wimberley Zipline, a 10-zipline course suspended up to 100 feet above the rugged countryside of limestone creekbeds and dense native shrubs.
Tucked into the Texas Hill Country, about an hour southwest of Austin, Wimberley was once a small trading post and gristmill. Today, the town of about 3,000 full-time residents is a popular getaway for Texans and out-of-state visitors looking for a town with an artsy, outdoorsy vibe nestled in the heart of Hill Country. Visitors seeking a heart-racing departure from Wimberley's slow-paced charm will surely find it on the zipline. The Wimberley Zipline is open year-round and requires advance reservations and payment, which at the time of writing comes to $110 per person. The zipline course takes about two hours, covering 15 miles of the Wimberley Valley — an experience rated 4.9 out of five stars on Tripadvisor across more than 1,300 reviews.
Here are some things to know before you sign up for your adventure. Participants over the age of nine are welcome, and parents can rest easy knowing that safety is the staff's highest priority. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing. Participants should also be aware that some minor hiking on uneven ground is required between stretches of the course, and for that, you should bring closed-toe shoes with good traction. If you are looking to capture footage of the fun, consider bringing your GoPro or renting one on-site.
What to expect on the day of your adventure
Following the Wimberley Zipline's flight school — which includes an informative safety briefing, instruction on using the equipment, and a practice run on a mini-zipline — the professional guides will lead the thrill-seekers on an educational walking tour with valuable insights into the local ecosystems and wildlife. A short hike then takes you to the first zipline. The staff will point out specific highlights to look for on each run and also indicate how fast you'll be going. Enjoy your ride and the stunning views of the canyons, creeks, hills, and meadows of Texas Hill Country!
Wrap up your day of fun by spending some time in Wimberley itself, a delightfully charming town with boutiques, art galleries, and excellent eateries. The town is Texas-proud, as evidenced by the 2014 launch of Bootiful Wimberley, an instantly Instagrammable art installation featuring more than 50 hand-painted boot sculptures around the town. Pop into any of the town's wine bars to taste signature blends from the local vineyards that are putting this under-the-radar wine region on the map. Foodie visitors can pair their pour with exceptional local fare at any number of farm-to-table restaurants and venues with patios overlooking Cypress Creek, where live local music adds to the Hill Country atmosphere. Those visiting in the summer months should be sure to cool off afterwards at Blue Hole Regional Park, one of the best swimming holes in Texas.