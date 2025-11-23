One Of Texas' Most Thrilling Attractions Is This High-Flying Adventure Over Hill Country

Standing on the edge of a wooden platform looking out at the cedar-covered hills of the Texas Hill Country, it's easy to see why German settlers chose this serene area to call home in the 1840s. But once you step from the platform, you'll leave serenity behind, taking in this view at a heart-pumping 30 miles per hour. Welcome to the Wimberley Zipline, a 10-zipline course suspended up to 100 feet above the rugged countryside of limestone creekbeds and dense native shrubs.

Tucked into the Texas Hill Country, about an hour southwest of Austin, Wimberley was once a small trading post and gristmill. Today, the town of about 3,000 full-time residents is a popular getaway for Texans and out-of-state visitors looking for a town with an artsy, outdoorsy vibe nestled in the heart of Hill Country. Visitors seeking a heart-racing departure from Wimberley's slow-paced charm will surely find it on the zipline. The Wimberley Zipline is open year-round and requires advance reservations and payment, which at the time of writing comes to $110 per person. The zipline course takes about two hours, covering 15 miles of the Wimberley Valley — an experience rated 4.9 out of five stars on Tripadvisor across more than 1,300 reviews.

Here are some things to know before you sign up for your adventure. Participants over the age of nine are welcome, and parents can rest easy knowing that safety is the staff's highest priority. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing. Participants should also be aware that some minor hiking on uneven ground is required between stretches of the course, and for that, you should bring closed-toe shoes with good traction. If you are looking to capture footage of the fun, consider bringing your GoPro or renting one on-site.