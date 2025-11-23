One Of California's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Offers Picturesque Parks, Small-Town Charm, And A Walkable Downtown

Move aside, Beverly Hills. There's a new affluent neighborhood in California, and boy, is it rich. Alamo — not to be confused with the famous, albeit disappointing, Texas landmark of the same name — was crowned one of the Golden State's wealthiest suburbs in 2025 by CEOWORLD magazine. Believe it or not, the unincorporated community nearly topped the list, coming in at No. 2 behind the tree-lined haven of Los Altos.

Alamo sits in the rolling hills of the San Ramon Valley in the East Bay, which lies across the bridge on the eastern side of the San Francisco Bay Area. The mean household income in this nook of Northern California is roughly $403,000 — far more than the state average of $136,730, according to Income By Zip Code. But Alamo's past is even richer than any of its upscale streets and massive, multi-million-dollar mansions. The roots of this Contra Costa County enclave stretch back to when Native peoples called the land home. Spanish explorers eventually made landfall sometime in the late 1700s, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Despite its larger-than-life reputation today, Alamo has managed to retain its small-town charm, from its walkable downtown district to its unspoiled, picturesque parks. "Great place to raise a family. A bit uppity, but in a down to earth kind of way," an online review on Niche reads. "Difficult to describe the irony." Straddling Interstate 680, Alamo is only about a 30-minute drive away from the Oakland International Airport (OAK), making it super easy to get to with or without a car, thanks to local transit.