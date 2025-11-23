New York's Cozy Finger Lakes Town Brims With Serene Vibes And Scenic Wineries

Tucked between a lake and the Finger Lakes National Forest, Hector is an ideal choice for travelers craving serene nature, with plenty of opportunities to soak up the Finger Lakes' peaceful vibes. While in town, be sure to stop at Hector Falls, New York's easily accessible waterfall along Seneca Lake. Its exact height is disputed: NYFalls states that it's 250 feet, World Waterfall Database says 189 feet, and additional sources claim it's only 165 feet (the estimations seem dependent on how many tiers of the falls are being considered). Regardless of its actual height, past visitors say it's well worth a visit. "Stunning roadside waterfall," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We drove past and then turned around to come back. Definitely stop to take a photo and make memories!"

Hector Falls is around 6 miles south of Hector on Route 414, where there's a small parking area just off the road. As this area can be busy, just be careful as you're pulling over. From here, you can only see about 50 feet of the falls. If you want to get the full picture, you'll need to rent a boat or take a boat tour on Seneca Lake. While visiting the Finger Lakes, plan a stop in Naples, a small town with a storied winery and a historic downtown, just over an hour from Hector.

When it comes to Hector's dining scene, the Stonecat Café is a staple that's been open since 1999 and features regional ingredients in its comforting dishes like mac and cheese (with New York State cheddar and pecorino cheeses), locally-raised pulled pork, and local pasture-raised beef burgers. Keep in mind that this particular restaurant closes for the winter. Another local eatery — here (yes that's the actual name) — only recently opened its doors, and offers cozy breakfast and lunch dishes like cinnamon focaccia French toast with blueberry-apple compote and a house-cured gravlax sandwich. Check their website for the latest opening times — hours are limited during the fall and winter.