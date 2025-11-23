New York's Cozy Finger Lakes Town Brims With Serene Vibes And Scenic Wineries
If you're looking for wine and waterfront adventure in the Northeast, New York's Finger Lakes are probably already on your radar. But with 11 different lakes and countless picturesque towns, narrowing down your itinerary is no simple task. Tucked along the eastern shores of Seneca Lake — the deepest and largest by volume of the Finger Lakes — is one hidden gem for travelers seeking a relaxing getaway, complete with scenic views — and of course, lots of wine. Hector, a cozy town with a population of fewer than 5,000 people, was settled back in 1779 and officially established as a town in 1802. And today, it's an idyllic Finger Lakes destination. With activities ranging from sampling locally made wines to waterfall spotting, Hector offers a secluded and quiet escape into nature, with no shortage of serene vibes.
For a comfortable stay in Hector, Magnolia Place Bed and Breakfast is a charming 3-star accommodation with a 4.9 rating on Google across 451 reviews. Originally a farmhouse built in 1837, your stay will include a freshly made breakfast, along with vineyard and Seneca Lake views. To get here, fly into Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, around an hour and a half from Hector by car. If you're driving, Hector is located about five hours from New York City.
A Finger Lakes wine destination
The Finger Lakes region is a lake-filled paradise is dotted with award-winning wines, so you can be sure there's no shortage of great wineries in Hector, either. Start with Hector Wine Company to try an array of handcrafted Seneca Lake wines. As an extension of Sawmill Creek Vineyards, which dates back to 1852, Hector Wine Company offers visitors a taste of hyper-local winemaking. You can even do some local souvenir shopping here, too, as you'll find a marketplace featuring fresh produce, cheese, meats, and specialty goods.
Hazlitt 1852 is another spot for local sips — the current-day winery was officially founded in the mid-'80s, but seven generations of the Hazlitt family have helped to operate the original vineyard, whose roots also trace back centuries to the historic Sawmill Creek Vineyards. Tastings of six different wines at Hazlitt 1852 are just $10. Chateau LaFayette Reneau is another gem of winery, with an expansive 110-acre estate including lakeside views and a historic barn, alongside an award-winning array of wines. And for something a little different, try the town's Either Oar Wine, Whiskey, and Cheese Bar, which rebranded in August 2025 (it was previously known as Penguin Bay Winery) and offers wine and cheese pairing flights, whiskey cocktail flights, and more.
Nature experiences and local eateries in Hector
Tucked between a lake and the Finger Lakes National Forest, Hector is an ideal choice for travelers craving serene nature, with plenty of opportunities to soak up the Finger Lakes' peaceful vibes. While in town, be sure to stop at Hector Falls, New York's easily accessible waterfall along Seneca Lake. Its exact height is disputed: NYFalls states that it's 250 feet, World Waterfall Database says 189 feet, and additional sources claim it's only 165 feet (the estimations seem dependent on how many tiers of the falls are being considered). Regardless of its actual height, past visitors say it's well worth a visit. "Stunning roadside waterfall," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We drove past and then turned around to come back. Definitely stop to take a photo and make memories!"
Hector Falls is around 6 miles south of Hector on Route 414, where there's a small parking area just off the road. As this area can be busy, just be careful as you're pulling over. From here, you can only see about 50 feet of the falls. If you want to get the full picture, you'll need to rent a boat or take a boat tour on Seneca Lake. While visiting the Finger Lakes, plan a stop in Naples, a small town with a storied winery and a historic downtown, just over an hour from Hector.
When it comes to Hector's dining scene, the Stonecat Café is a staple that's been open since 1999 and features regional ingredients in its comforting dishes like mac and cheese (with New York State cheddar and pecorino cheeses), locally-raised pulled pork, and local pasture-raised beef burgers. Keep in mind that this particular restaurant closes for the winter. Another local eatery — here (yes that's the actual name) — only recently opened its doors, and offers cozy breakfast and lunch dishes like cinnamon focaccia French toast with blueberry-apple compote and a house-cured gravlax sandwich. Check their website for the latest opening times — hours are limited during the fall and winter.