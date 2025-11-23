Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is A Serene Town With A Scenic Lake And Rocky Mountain Charm
Colorado is a state renowned for its stunning landscapes, great food, and as a place where outdoor enthusiasts can do everything from hiking and camping to rafting and fishing. It's full of destinations that offer everything a traveler could want — and situated 50 miles from Denver and 20 miles from Colorado Springs is the serene town of Palmer Lake, the ideal place to unwind in nature. With a population of just over 2,500 residents, Palmer Lake is a small town with a slower pace of living and an intimate community that's not dissimilar to Columbine Valley, a charming Denver suburb with a tight-knit community and rural beauty.
Palmer Lake's serene quality is created not only from its close-knit community but from its geographical location, as the town is quite literally perched right along a lake. The lake offers calm water and is highlighted by the backdrop of pine-covered hills and mountain peaks behind it. Palmer Lake sits at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, and it's home to wildlife like rainbow trout and bears, scenic hiking paths, and views of the mountains that contribute to a tranquil atmosphere year-round.
Palmer Lake also has a few parks worth visiting, including Glen Park and Columbine Park. Glen Park is a historic site as it's been around since the late 19th century, and in addition to its tall pine trees and various trails, it's a great spot for bird watchers as well as those looking to have a picnic or play tennis or pickleball. Columbine Park is a pocket park (a small public outdoor space) that offers visitors a basketball court and a bit of space to unwind in the mountain air.
Hiking and dining in Palmer Lake
Outdoor enthusiasts will rejoice when visiting Palmer Lake, as the town resembles another great Colorado destination — Echo Lake Park, a hiker's paradise full of trout fishing. Palmer Lake has plenty for an outdoor lover to experience. The Palmer Lake Reservoir Trail is a must-visit, as the 4-mile trek is filled with access to mountain lakes that provide drinking water to the town. There are lower and upper reservoirs to hike, and along the way, you'll cross fields of wildflowers, picturesque views, and lush greenery made up of aspen and pine trees. Visitors who want to park their cars nearby must pay a fee for a parking spot. The Palmer Lake Loop is another option for hiking, as the trek is less than a mile long and the area is flat, yet it offers nice views of the nearby mountains and lake.
If you've worked up an appetite from your time on the trail, you're in luck — like the buzzing college city and foodie fun hub of Boulder, there are many great places for dining in Palmer Lake. Lake and Lantern Cafe is an establishment with a mission to serve good food and provide warm hospitality. Its menu has a plethora of delights to choose from, including the Little Lantern burger, the Palmer Lake breakfast (includes two eggs and garlic potatoes), burritos, and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks like herbal tea, lemonade, and coffee. Another great spot is O'Malley's Steak Pub, which is ranked as the best restaurant in Palmer Lake on Tripadvisor. The family-owned establishment has been around since 1986 and serves everything from beef and chicken wings to chillies and soups, along with 12 beers on tap (featuring both craft beer and national favorites).
Where to stay in Palmer Lake
If you're looking for places to stay in Palmer Lake, then there aren't many options directly in the town. However, Colorado Heights Camping Resort is a charming spot just a few miles away in Monument, Colorado. It features everything you need for a fun stay, including fishing, a swimming pool, and picturesque views. There are also full RV hookups at each site. When you're camping here, you'll get to enjoy panoramic views of Pikes Peak and the Rocky Mountain Front Range.
Old Town Guesthouse B&B is a bed and breakfast that's the best in Colorado Springs, according to Tripadvisor. The destination is about 25 miles from Palmer Lake and offers an intimate and cozy alternative to the hotels in which you might normally stay. A stay here gives you a choice between a variety of rooms (some have a hot tub and fireplace), though you'll always be treated to amazing mountain views and a delicious daily homemade breakfast that includes coffee, tea, and an array of foods like pancakes, bacon, and fruit. It's also an award-winning establishment, as it won the Gazette's Best of The Springs award along with Tripadvisor's "Five-Bubble" Certificate of Excellence.
There are a number of chain hotels like My Place Hotel-Colorado Springs and Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Colorado Springs North/Air Force Academy if you need additional options. Traveling from out of town? Then your best bet is to take a flight to Denver International Airport (DEN), about 60 miles from the town. There's also an airport in Colorado Springs, though it doesn't offer as many flights.