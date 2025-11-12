Colorado's Spruce-Lined Alpine Lake Near Denver Is A Hiker's Paradise With Trout Fishing And Camping

With 90 million tourists flocking to the Centennial State every year, fans of its mountainous landscapes are looking for unsung destinations that promise a scenic escape without the crowds (and while dodging the high prices, too). The good news is Colorado harbors many less-touristy alternatives that will leave you gasping for air. Quite a few of them are also peppered around Denver, for those who don't want to go through a four-hour drive after getting off a long flight. One option is to visit the Indian Peaks Wilderness, spanning 73,391 acres on the southern side of Rocky Mountain National Forest and mimicking much of its gorgeous vistas and alpine climbs. Or, vacationers after a calm and charming mountain escape can head to the outdoorsy Fort Collins with interesting shops. Meanwhile, there's another nook near Denver demanding to be explored, the water haven that is Echo Lake Park.

Located on a bend of North America's highest paved road that is Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway, Echo Lake is a glassy sheet of water right off I-70 and an hour's drive from Denver. The lake spreads out at the base of Goliath Peak and is approximately 10,600 feet above sea level, serving perfect panoramas of Colorado's craggy Front Range. This rugged mountain area is also a hiker's paradise with nature trails in dense spruce-fir forests. There's a 100-year-old namesake lodge and gift shop (closed at the time of writing for restoration), too, along with stone picnic tables, vault toilets, and free parking facilities. A federally managed campground sorts out accommodation. So, whether you're here for crisp mountain air or to just unwind by the lakeside on a weekend getaway, there's an intimate appeal of Echo Lake that will win you over.