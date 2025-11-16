Just North Of Denver Is Colorado's Buzzing College City And Mountain Hub With Eclectic Shops And Foodie Fun

There's a lot to love about visiting Colorado, including its notable and most traveled sections, such as the Front Range portion of the Rocky Mountains, which spans 300 miles from the southeastern city of Pueblo through Casper, Wyoming. In addition to the state capital of Denver, the Front Range includes Estes Park, Colorado's storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. There's also the mountain hub and college town of Boulder — one of the top American cities for art lovers — with diverse shopping and foodie fun.

Boulder is located approximately 30 minutes north of downtown Denver in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, with the stunning backdrop of the Flatirons mountains overlooking the city. Originally founded in 1859, Boulder's nearly 28 square miles of land is home to the University of Colorado's main campus, which was established in 1876, the same year Colorado earned its statehood. The land was home to Indigenous people for over 13,000 years, and the city itself has a rich past. It was once a mining community and an educational retreat hub based on the Chautauqua Movement, which continues to operate in Boulder today and is recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

Getting to Boulder by air means flying into Denver International Airport (DEN), 39 miles away. From there, it's easy to travel car-free by using the Regional Transportation District (RTD) AB bus with direct service into Boulder. From downtown Denver, RTD offers several Flatiron Flyer routes and once in Boulder, you can walk or use an extensive bus system to get around. Boulder also offers e-bike and scooter rentals in its commitment to sustainable travel, and parking is easier than with a car.