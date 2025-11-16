Just North Of Denver Is Colorado's Buzzing College City And Mountain Hub With Eclectic Shops And Foodie Fun
There's a lot to love about visiting Colorado, including its notable and most traveled sections, such as the Front Range portion of the Rocky Mountains, which spans 300 miles from the southeastern city of Pueblo through Casper, Wyoming. In addition to the state capital of Denver, the Front Range includes Estes Park, Colorado's storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. There's also the mountain hub and college town of Boulder — one of the top American cities for art lovers — with diverse shopping and foodie fun.
Boulder is located approximately 30 minutes north of downtown Denver in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, with the stunning backdrop of the Flatirons mountains overlooking the city. Originally founded in 1859, Boulder's nearly 28 square miles of land is home to the University of Colorado's main campus, which was established in 1876, the same year Colorado earned its statehood. The land was home to Indigenous people for over 13,000 years, and the city itself has a rich past. It was once a mining community and an educational retreat hub based on the Chautauqua Movement, which continues to operate in Boulder today and is recognized as a National Historic Landmark.
Getting to Boulder by air means flying into Denver International Airport (DEN), 39 miles away. From there, it's easy to travel car-free by using the Regional Transportation District (RTD) AB bus with direct service into Boulder. From downtown Denver, RTD offers several Flatiron Flyer routes and once in Boulder, you can walk or use an extensive bus system to get around. Boulder also offers e-bike and scooter rentals in its commitment to sustainable travel, and parking is easier than with a car.
Enjoy Boulder's shopping paradise
The historic heart of Boulder and its eclectic shopping scene is the must-visit Pearl Street Mall, a pedestrian-only district between 11th and 15th Streets, where 82% of stores are locally owned and operated. Art enthusiasts will find Ana's Art Gallery, Art Mart Gifts, and Art & Soul Gallery among the choices for viewing and purchasing a handmade artisan product, and can make their own at Color Me Mine, a paint-your-own pottery studio. For a diverse selection of gifts including kitchenware, specialty food products, and toys, games, and books, stop at Peppercorn, where perusing their shelves will take some time. Two Hands Paperie is the place for stationery, and Liberty Puzzles is a locally-owned jigsaw puzzle haven. Two other distinctive downtown Boulder shops include Cedar & Hyde Mercantile, a mix of artisan-made apparel and other items, and University Bicycles, a must for any cyclist looking for equipment, rentals, and information.
Twenty Ninth Street is an open-air complex featuring 75 name brand stores, dining, and entertainment options, located about 2 miles from downtown and Pearl Street. You'll find big box stores such as Target, REI, and Home Depot, along with a 16-room movie theatre and specialty food vendors. While you're in this area, visit a Boulder tradition since 1955, McGuckin Hardware, with its eclectic selection of hardware items and known for unique merchandise finds. Grab your Visitor Rewards at the management office at Flatiron Crossing, which contains special offers and discounts of up to $750 for visitors.
Dine around in Boulder's foodie mecca
Once dubbed "America's Foodiest Town," by Bon Appétit magazine, Boulder's dining scene offers a taste of everything for everyone. It's home to several nationally recognized restaurants, Michelin guide establishments, and craft breweries. You'll find many Boulder eateries while in the Pearl Street Mall district, including acclaimed Zoe Ma Ma, OAK at Fourteenth, and Bramble and Hare, three of Boulder's nine Michelin guide restaurants. Downtown is also home to two food halls, Avanti F&B and Rosetta Hall, where you can savor cuisines from around the world in one place. If sipping tea is more your style, visit the The Boulder Dushanbe Tea House in town and take a tour of the Celestial Seasonings headquarters just outside of the city. Don't leave Boulder without dining at The Sink, an institution since 1923 known for Boulder's best burgers, "ugly crust" pizza with a trio of sauces to dip the crust, and a chance to add your name to the walls inside, located in the University Hill district.
When it's time to call it a night, Boulder has many options for lodging, including wallet-friendly, pet friendly, historic, and luxury accommodations, many within walking distance from downtown. For a luxury-meets-historic experience, book a room at the Hotel Boulderado, the city's first luxury hotel located just one block from Pearl Street Mall. Book one of six rooms at the Boulder Guest House for a boutique hotel experience, a pet-friendly room at Boulder University Inn, or a hostel option at A-Lodge Boulder. Just 12 miles east of Boulder is Lafayette, an artsy city with an eclectic downtown and mountain backdrop, for more fun and exploration.