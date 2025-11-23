This Color Suitcase Will Promote Smooth Travels, According To The Rules Of Feng Shui
According to the rules of Feng Shui, red is the color of luck, protection, and success. The traditional Chinese organization method states that it removes negative qi and shifts energy in your favor, which is why many Feng Shui practitioners — such as the Feng Shui expert behind Aude à la Déco — swear by a red suitcase when they travel. But is this just superstition, or is there actually some logic behind the choice? Whether or not you practice Feng Shui, getting a red suitcase might help keep your travels smooth.
One of the biggest reasons to choose a red suitcase is that it's bold and vibrant. A study conducted by Eminent (via The Economic Times) found that about 40% of people use black, hard-sided suitcase, and because of that, black suitcases are more likely to get lost or mixed up. When you choose a different colored suitcase, it's instantly recognizable. There's less of a chance that it'll get left on the luggage cart, and it's unlikely that someone will mistake it for theirs at the baggage carousel.
But what if a red suitcase feels too intense? Feng Shui practitioners, including the experts at the Mindful Design Feng Shui School, often warn about red's overpowering nature and say that a little goes a long way. You can incorporate the fiery color in other subtle ways, like with a red luggage tag, a ribbon tied around the handle, a fashionable luggage strap, or a charm to help activate the powerful benefits.
How to Feng Shui your travels
If adding a bit of red to your suitcase isn't an option right now, there are tons of different ways to Feng Shui your travels for the most peace of mind. In a blog post for the International Feng Shui Guild, Feng Shui professional James Jay suggests marking your departure through the "Red Cloth tradition," where you place a 6-foot red cloth over the threshold of the door, which you'll cross over when you leave and come back. As you leave the house, imagine a safe trip to cleanse any negative energy.
Some Feng Shui practitioners are mindful to set intentions before their trip. This is to set expectations and prepare oneself emotionally for the purpose of the trip, so that you can attract those things on your journey. If you have an ultra-long-haul flight to survive, or if you have a lengthy wait at the gate, take the time to settle in and prepare for what's ahead. This can be done through meditation. It might be difficult to meditate in a noisy airport, but Ann Serrie, a Feng Shui practitioner at Hearts Rise Up, says that you can meditate anywhere by carrying your meditation tools with you. "Meditation is a process and state of mind," she writes, noting that while having a dedicated space in your home is helpful to slip into a state of meditation, it's possible even on a plane or inside the airport terminal. That said, if Feng Shui isn't for you, there are other ways to feel safe in the air.