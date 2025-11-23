This Color Suitcase Will Promote Smooth Travels, According To The Rules Of Feng Shui

According to the rules of Feng Shui, red is the color of luck, protection, and success. The traditional Chinese organization method states that it removes negative qi and shifts energy in your favor, which is why many Feng Shui practitioners — such as the Feng Shui expert behind Aude à la Déco — swear by a red suitcase when they travel. But is this just superstition, or is there actually some logic behind the choice? Whether or not you practice Feng Shui, getting a red suitcase might help keep your travels smooth.

One of the biggest reasons to choose a red suitcase is that it's bold and vibrant. A study conducted by Eminent (via The Economic Times) found that about 40% of people use black, hard-sided suitcase, and because of that, black suitcases are more likely to get lost or mixed up. When you choose a different colored suitcase, it's instantly recognizable. There's less of a chance that it'll get left on the luggage cart, and it's unlikely that someone will mistake it for theirs at the baggage carousel.

But what if a red suitcase feels too intense? Feng Shui practitioners, including the experts at the Mindful Design Feng Shui School, often warn about red's overpowering nature and say that a little goes a long way. You can incorporate the fiery color in other subtle ways, like with a red luggage tag, a ribbon tied around the handle, a fashionable luggage strap, or a charm to help activate the powerful benefits.