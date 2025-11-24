American Airlines' Luxurious Upgrade Will Start Your Flight With Italian Aromas
While getting a seat upgrade may be tougher lately, American Airlines is certainly upgrading what its passengers drink. On the heels of introducing Champagne Bollinger to its premium cabins and lounges, the Fort Worth-based carrier is set to add Lavazza coffee across its entire flight and lounge network in early 2026. This commitment includes Economy Class, marking the first time American Airlines will offer the same consistent coffee experience both on the ground and in the air across all cabins. With this luxurious upgrade, passengers can start their journey or finish a red-eye with the rich aromas of this iconic Italian brand. American Airlines previously served coffee from FreshBrew out of Houston, Texas.
By comparison, other major U.S. airlines offer mostly domestic coffee brands. Passengers are served Starbucks on Delta, Dunkin' on JetBlue, and Peet's on Southwest. United is the only other major carrier to offer an Italian coffee, serving illy, a brand that was established in 1933 in Trieste.
Just how significant is this coffee upgrade? For premium coffee lovers, it's a big step up. Established in Turin in 1895, Lavazza is a four-generation, family-owned Italian coffee producer served in many of the world's leading hotels and restaurants. The brand is the exclusive coffee partner for luxury brands like sbe hotels and is the Official Coffee Partner for the World's 50 Best Hotels awards. Bringing this caliber of coffee to every American Airlines passenger represents a solid upgrade for most flyers.
Lavazza's arrival aligns with new flights to Italy
News of American Airlines' partnership with Italian-based Lavazza is likely no coincidence, as it follows the carrier's expansion of service to the brand's home country. Announced in 2024 as the largest-ever schedule for flights between the United States and Italy, the airline launched these new routes in the spring. American Airlines operates several nonstop U.S. flights to Rome, adding new direct service from hubs like Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, and Dallas-Fort Worth. Other direct connections include Naples, Venice, and Milan.
For those on one of these new flights, a cup of Lavazza coffee offers a tasteful preview of the authentic flavors awaiting in Italy, whether you're visiting its secret island full of natural grottos or a Tuscan gem like Cortona with medieval allure. Just remember a few essential Italian words and phrases when ordering coffee, like "vorrei" for "I would like" and "grazie" for "thank you."
In addition to its new champagne and coffee offerings, American Airlines has focused on expanding its global reach. The carrier has added new airline partners like Starlux, JetSmart, and Porter for more travel options and seamless international connections. Likewise, it recently expanded its partnerships with Fiji Airways and Aer Lingus. American Airlines serves 352 destinations across 60 countries on its own, and offers even wider connections as a member of the oneworld Alliance, which features 15 global airline partners.