American Airlines' Luxurious Upgrade Will Start Your Flight With Italian Aromas

While getting a seat upgrade may be tougher lately, American Airlines is certainly upgrading what its passengers drink. On the heels of introducing Champagne Bollinger to its premium cabins and lounges, the Fort Worth-based carrier is set to add Lavazza coffee across its entire flight and lounge network in early 2026. This commitment includes Economy Class, marking the first time American Airlines will offer the same consistent coffee experience both on the ground and in the air across all cabins. With this luxurious upgrade, passengers can start their journey or finish a red-eye with the rich aromas of this iconic Italian brand. American Airlines previously served coffee from FreshBrew out of Houston, Texas.

By comparison, other major U.S. airlines offer mostly domestic coffee brands. Passengers are served Starbucks on Delta, Dunkin' on JetBlue, and Peet's on Southwest. United is the only other major carrier to offer an Italian coffee, serving illy, a brand that was established in 1933 in Trieste.

Just how significant is this coffee upgrade? For premium coffee lovers, it's a big step up. Established in Turin in 1895, Lavazza is a four-generation, family-owned Italian coffee producer served in many of the world's leading hotels and restaurants. The brand is the exclusive coffee partner for luxury brands like sbe hotels and is the Official Coffee Partner for the World's 50 Best Hotels awards. Bringing this caliber of coffee to every American Airlines passenger represents a solid upgrade for most flyers.