Pennsylvania's Answer To The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is A Charming Testament To Pittsburgh Pride
You're likely familiar with the Hollywood Walk of Fame — if not for famous stars, then as a popular LA tourist trap locals often say to avoid. On the other side of the country, Pennsylvania's own Walk of Fame in Pittsburgh may have a lesser-known reputation, but it's a great spot for learning about and honoring the region's cultural icons. The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame was unveiled in October 2025, as reported by WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, with a ceremony spearheaded by actor Michael Keaton and relatives of some of the Pittsburgh-area legends honored by the new plaques. So far, the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame highlights 10 luminaries from southwestern Pennsylvania, but the roster will continue to grow as each year invites a new group of inductees based on public nominations.
The 10 initial honorees of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame are philanthropist jazz musician George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, wealthy philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball player Roberto Clemente, host of the beloved TV series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" Fred Rogers, polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk, pop artist Andy Warhol, playwright August Wilson, and Michael Keaton himself.
At the inaugural ceremony broadcast by WTAE-TV, Keaton described his fellow honorees as "people who have not just shaped Pittsburgh but literally shaped the world." All of the inductees had to meet two criteria: They were born in or spent their formative years in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and their cultural output had national significance. Each receives a star on the walkway in the Strip District, the home of Pittsburgh's unexpected fresh seafood market.
How stars are chosen for Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame and where to find them
If you want to visit the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, you'll find it on Smallman Street, between 18th and 19th streets, in the Strip District. You can reach the area in about 30 minutes from the Pittsburgh International Airport by car. Just next to the walkway is the Strip District Terminal, a somewhat unusual shopping mall housed in a 1920s distribution hub. The mall could be a good place to grab lunch or hunt for local souvenirs at one of its many shops. Beyond the Strip District Terminal is the waterfront, traced by Pittsburgh's inner-city walking trail, the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. From the Walk of Fame, you could add stops within walking distance that also commemorate some of the honorees. The graceful, yellow Andy Warhol Bridge is about a 25-minute walk away, while a statue of Roberto Clemente, positioned at the other side of the bridge, is about 30 minutes away.
As the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame's intention is to keep it growing year by year, the public can submit nominations for future inductees, with the submission portal opening in January 2026. Nominees can be dead or alive and can be from any number of cultural fields, so long as they have strong ties to the Southwestern Pennsylvania region and national relevance. Then, the qualifying nominations are judged by a selection committee of informed representatives from regional cultural and educational institutions, news outlets, community organizations, and tourism boards. Each fall, an induction ceremony will take place to welcome the new honorees.