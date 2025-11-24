Pennsylvania's Answer To The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is A Charming Testament To Pittsburgh Pride

You're likely familiar with the Hollywood Walk of Fame — if not for famous stars, then as a popular LA tourist trap locals often say to avoid. On the other side of the country, Pennsylvania's own Walk of Fame in Pittsburgh may have a lesser-known reputation, but it's a great spot for learning about and honoring the region's cultural icons. The Pittsburgh Walk of Fame was unveiled in October 2025, as reported by WTAE-TV Pittsburgh, with a ceremony spearheaded by actor Michael Keaton and relatives of some of the Pittsburgh-area legends honored by the new plaques. So far, the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame highlights 10 luminaries from southwestern Pennsylvania, but the roster will continue to grow as each year invites a new group of inductees based on public nominations.

The 10 initial honorees of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame are philanthropist jazz musician George Benson, journalist Nellie Bly, wealthy philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, environmentalist Rachel Carson, baseball player Roberto Clemente, host of the beloved TV series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" Fred Rogers, polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk, pop artist Andy Warhol, playwright August Wilson, and Michael Keaton himself.

At the inaugural ceremony broadcast by WTAE-TV, Keaton described his fellow honorees as "people who have not just shaped Pittsburgh but literally shaped the world." All of the inductees had to meet two criteria: They were born in or spent their formative years in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and their cultural output had national significance. Each receives a star on the walkway in the Strip District, the home of Pittsburgh's unexpected fresh seafood market.