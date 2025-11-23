Ohio's Rail Trail With Unique Shops And Unparalleled Scenic Bike Rides Connects Four Charming Towns
Though road trips typically mean gearing up for hours inside a car, why not try a bike ride through small towns where rural scenery can give you a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of daily life? There's no better way to discover hidden gems and take the road less traveled than going on a rail trail journey. When in Ohio, there are a couple of options — whether it's the nearly 100-mile rail trail of the North Coast Inland Trail or the 1,400-plus miles of the Buckeye Trail. If these seem a bit too daunting, you can start small with the Conotton Creek Trail in northeastern Ohio. This trail only spans about 11.4 miles and will take you through four small towns in northern Harrison County.
The original route you'll take was the Wheeling and Lake Erie railroad, where iron ore from the Great Lakes was transported to the mills of the Ohio River Valley. This line was significant in the county's coal-mining history. As the trail is also near the foothills of the Appalachian region, you'll find scenic views of forests, farmlands, and various wildlife.
You'll also see a glimpse of the Conotton Creek, a stream that leads to the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, and where the trail's name comes from. The Conotton Creek Trail covers the town of Bowerston and passes through Conotton and Scio before ending in Jewett. Each town has its own charms and communities worth exploring. Whether you're just stopping for a bite, shopping for something to bring home, or diving deeper into the history of the area, there's something to be discovered in each of these stops along this rail trail.
What you need to know about the Conotton Creek Trail
The Conotton Creek Trail is a multi-use trail open all year round. It's open for biking, hiking, and even rollerblading. However, the area has some rough, coarse terrain that might be challenging for those opting to go on foot (or by rollerblade). It's still a mostly paved journey and can be done in just half a day. For those hiking or walking, it's considered an easy trek according to AllTrails, while cyclists should expect a moderate-paced ride. You can start either at Bowerston or Jewett. There's parking at both ends of the trail, but the starting point in Jewett has a larger parking area.
For those starting from the east at Bowerston, the trail goes slightly uphill, but previous riders note that it's a smooth ride overall. And make sure to protect yourself from the sun, as some sections of the trail are open and offer limited shade. Other portions do have benches and shaded areas for rest. All in all, there are seven shelters, 50 benches, and three porta-potties to be found throughout the trail, according to the State of Ohio website. If you're looking for the next rail trail to try, the Conotton Creek Trail is also a part of the Great American Rail Trail, with over 2,000 miles of scenic car-free adventure.
Explore the Conotton Creek Trail
Riding the trail itself is pretty casual and leisurely. Along the way, since the trail passes through wetlands, you can spot a variety of wildlife, such as ducks, geese, and deer. Birders will especially enjoy the route, as TrailLink reports there are over 40 birdhouses in the Bowerston area alone. Plus, you'll pass through five covered bridges on your way. It's also an excellent spot for foliage viewing come fall.
Stop and rest at Scio, the midway point of the ride, with some local gems you can visit. You'll find one of the five covered bridges here, along with sites like the Scio Historical Museum. Shops like the Tater Ridge Farms Marketplace offer some souvenir options with their collection of furniture and home decor. If you're here in the summer season, don't miss out on the ice cream spot most riders love at the B & F Dairy Bar.
When you reach the end of the trail at Jewett, you can continue the adventure in nearby outdoor recreation areas. Less than a 10-minute drive north, you can switch your bike for a horse with trail riding at Faith Ranch. Just outside of Jewett, you'll also find Harrison State Forest, with more bridle and hiking trails, fishing, and camping. Or if you're ending in Bowerston, you can continue by car to Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city full of urban and outdoor activities, just an hour away.