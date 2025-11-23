Ohio's Rail Trail With Unique Shops And Unparalleled Scenic Bike Rides Connects Four Charming Towns

Though road trips typically mean gearing up for hours inside a car, why not try a bike ride through small towns where rural scenery can give you a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of daily life? There's no better way to discover hidden gems and take the road less traveled than going on a rail trail journey. When in Ohio, there are a couple of options — whether it's the nearly 100-mile rail trail of the North Coast Inland Trail or the 1,400-plus miles of the Buckeye Trail. If these seem a bit too daunting, you can start small with the Conotton Creek Trail in northeastern Ohio. This trail only spans about 11.4 miles and will take you through four small towns in northern Harrison County.

The original route you'll take was the Wheeling and Lake Erie railroad, where iron ore from the Great Lakes was transported to the mills of the Ohio River Valley. This line was significant in the county's coal-mining history. As the trail is also near the foothills of the Appalachian region, you'll find scenic views of forests, farmlands, and various wildlife.

You'll also see a glimpse of the Conotton Creek, a stream that leads to the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, and where the trail's name comes from. The Conotton Creek Trail covers the town of Bowerston and passes through Conotton and Scio before ending in Jewett. Each town has its own charms and communities worth exploring. Whether you're just stopping for a bite, shopping for something to bring home, or diving deeper into the history of the area, there's something to be discovered in each of these stops along this rail trail.