This Hidden Southern City Is A Cozy Mountain Gem Packed With Outdoor Fun

Arab is just a 10-minute drive from the Tennessee River, and the surrounding area is dotted with RV parks and campgrounds. The Lake Guntersville State Park offers many amentities, from an 18-hole golf course and zipline to more than 30 miles of hiking and biking trails. Fishing on the 69,000-acre lake offers anglers the chance to catch several types of bass, bluegill, and catfish lurking in the water. The park has several free boat launches, a fishing pier, and pontoon boat, bass boat, or canoe rentals. Visitors will enjoy birdwatching at this park, which is known for its bald eagle population.

Additionally, one of the city's main draws for tourists, according to Tripadvisor, is the Arab Historic Village, a tribute to the pioneer settlers that consists of 10 buildings showcasing life between the 1880s and 1940s. The buildings have authentic furnishings to truly paint a picture of what life was like at the time. A few standouts are the mill, which still contains functioning equipment to get a sense of how cornmeal was made, the Elvin Light Museum, and the general store.

After a visit to the village, there are several mouthwatering restaurants for a bite to eat, but no trip would be complete without getting some classic Alabama barbecue. Hog Leg BBQ and Southern Hickory Barbecue are two of the top-rated restaurants, serving up smoky ribs and tender pulled pork. If you want a taste of the nightlife, the city has several bars, but Seidr Brewing is a stand-out choice. The microbrewery began as a community project, and features locally-sourced ingredients and beers that are made onsite. The dark and speakeasy-style decor gives the brewery a unique vibe, so be sure to check their event calendar for creative happenings.