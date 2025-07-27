Alabama's Underrated State Park Boasts Stunning, Accessible Caverns And A 'Goliath' Stalagmite
Northern Alabama hides a stunning state park, where the underground world is even more impressive than its scenic hiking trails and campground. Encompassing only 493 acres, Cathedral Caverns State Park is home to a vast network of underground chambers, filled with streams, stalactite forests, and a massive entrance, measuring 125 feet wide by 50 feet high. Here, you'll find the aptly named "Goliath" — one of the world's largest stalagmites — and plenty of formations that tower over even the tallest visitor.
Established in 2000, Cathedral Caverns is a comparatively young state park, but its history is ancient. Experts estimate that the caves are between 8 million and 200 million years old, and formed over eons as acidic rain gradually dissolved the limestone. Today, surveyors have explored 2 miles of the cave network, and visitors can discover this incredible natural formation via a kid-friendly, paved walkway. There are also opportunities for gemstone mining or doing a little shopping at the visitor center's gift shop.
Although smaller than the underground formations at Kentucky's world-beating Mammoth Cave National Park, many visitors compare Cathedral Caverns favorably to its geological peers. "The rock formations are like nothing I've ever seen," effused one visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is much better than Mammoth Cave. It is simply stunning. Words really don't do it justice." The park is located about 30 minutes from Huntsville, a thriving Alabama city with a futuristic space center, art scene, and gorgeous outdoor activities.
How to see the caves at Cathedral Caverns State Park
Luckily for multi-generational families or visitors with little kids, Cathedral Caverns are far more accessible than you might expect of a subterranean wonderland. The guided tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and involves 1.5 miles of relatively easy walking. However, the path isn't wheelchair-accessible due to the incline in certain sections.
Before heading to the park, reserve your cave tour tickets through the Alabama State Park Reservation System, choosing from start times between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The tour showcases several points of interest, including a 135-foot flowstone wall (a layered deposit of minerals) that looks like a cascading frozen waterfall. Spot prehistoric sharks' teeth embedded in the rocks or simply marvel at the sheer scale of this natural wonder. The guides do a great job telling the story of the caverns and are the highlight for many visitors.
As the cave maintains a brisk year-round temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll need to bring a jacket even during the hot summer months. Although people of all ages are welcome, it's important to consider whether your child will be comfortable in the dark for the length of a 90-minute tour.
Hike along wooded trails or stay in a rustic cabin at Cathedral Caverns State Park
While the caves are definitely the park's main attraction, Cathedral Caverns State Park is also a top-notch destination for hiking and camping. Visitors can explore 5.5 miles of color-coded hiking trails. All the routes are under 2 miles, but they can be combined to create longer excursions in the woods or across the meadows. The most popular route in the park takes hikers along the Green and Yellow Trails, winding through hardwoods, past several caves. The best time to hit the trails is during the lush summer months or in the fall when the leaves turn golden.
You'll find four of the five trailheads near the parking lot, which is also next to the campground. Choose from 46 campsites, including full hookup sites (electricity, water, and sewer) for RVs and primitive sites ideal for tents. The campground offers few amenities, but the setting is gorgeous, and guests can use the laundry facilities.
If you're looking for a stay with a few more creature comforts, book one of four rustic cabins in the park through Go Camp Alabama. Three of the cabins sleep up to six guests and come with two bedrooms, a living room, a private bathroom, a kitchen, and air conditioning. "The Grotto" cabin is ADA accessible and is a cozy retreat for two guests. And for a little extra underground excitement, head 15 minutes down the road to Stephen's Gap, one of the most photographed caves in the Southeast.