Alabama's Underrated State Park Boasts Stunning, Accessible Caverns And A 'Goliath' Stalagmite

Northern Alabama hides a stunning state park, where the underground world is even more impressive than its scenic hiking trails and campground. Encompassing only 493 acres, Cathedral Caverns State Park is home to a vast network of underground chambers, filled with streams, stalactite forests, and a massive entrance, measuring 125 feet wide by 50 feet high. Here, you'll find the aptly named "Goliath" — one of the world's largest stalagmites — and plenty of formations that tower over even the tallest visitor.

Established in 2000, Cathedral Caverns is a comparatively young state park, but its history is ancient. Experts estimate that the caves are between 8 million and 200 million years old, and formed over eons as acidic rain gradually dissolved the limestone. Today, surveyors have explored 2 miles of the cave network, and visitors can discover this incredible natural formation via a kid-friendly, paved walkway. There are also opportunities for gemstone mining or doing a little shopping at the visitor center's gift shop.

Although smaller than the underground formations at Kentucky's world-beating Mammoth Cave National Park, many visitors compare Cathedral Caverns favorably to its geological peers. "The rock formations are like nothing I've ever seen," effused one visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is much better than Mammoth Cave. It is simply stunning. Words really don't do it justice." The park is located about 30 minutes from Huntsville, a thriving Alabama city with a futuristic space center, art scene, and gorgeous outdoor activities.