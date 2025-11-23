The Genius Park Ranger-Approved Camping Hack To Brew Coffee Without The Usual Equipment

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who has to start your morning with a cup of coffee, including when you're camping, you might have checked out things like the AeroPress as a compact and easy option or resorted to instant coffee. No offense to those who prefer instant coffee, but as a longtime coffee drinker, I've had difficulty finding one that replicates the depth of flavor you get from brewed coffee. But if you want an alternative to instant coffee or want to avoid bringing along an extra device on your camping or hiking trip (especially if you're backpacking or traveling light), you can easily make your own pour-over coffee using just a coffee filter and a rubber band or hair tie.

A post on Instagram by @dailyoriginalvids showed the technique, claiming that they'd "learned this from a park ranger." Set up the coffee filter over the top of your mug, and secure it with a rubber band or hair tie. Then add your coffee grounds, and pour over the hot water. Voila — you have a delicious cup of coffee. And the only thing you have to do to clean up is throw away the used ground and filter, or pack it out if you're in the backcountry. It's one of those great camping hacks that make your life a little bit easier.