The Genius Park Ranger-Approved Camping Hack To Brew Coffee Without The Usual Equipment
If you're someone who has to start your morning with a cup of coffee, including when you're camping, you might have checked out things like the AeroPress as a compact and easy option or resorted to instant coffee. No offense to those who prefer instant coffee, but as a longtime coffee drinker, I've had difficulty finding one that replicates the depth of flavor you get from brewed coffee. But if you want an alternative to instant coffee or want to avoid bringing along an extra device on your camping or hiking trip (especially if you're backpacking or traveling light), you can easily make your own pour-over coffee using just a coffee filter and a rubber band or hair tie.
A post on Instagram by @dailyoriginalvids showed the technique, claiming that they'd "learned this from a park ranger." Set up the coffee filter over the top of your mug, and secure it with a rubber band or hair tie. Then add your coffee grounds, and pour over the hot water. Voila — you have a delicious cup of coffee. And the only thing you have to do to clean up is throw away the used ground and filter, or pack it out if you're in the backcountry. It's one of those great camping hacks that make your life a little bit easier.
This coffee-making method can be used for all kinds of travel
Some users on social media have also used this easy pour-over coffee trick for camping. Some users said that if you don't use a coffee filter, the bag could break, spoiling your coffee with the grounds. If you're worried about that, use a collapsible silicone coffee filter.
One user posted this hack in the Reddit community r/HerOneBag, a subreddit devoted to lightweight travel, saying, "TIL I can make my pour over coffee almost anywhere with a rubber band and a paper coffee filter." One commenter noted, "Just be careful what you pour hot water into. If glass isn't tempered it could shatter. I'd use a Yeti or something." Along with a heat-safe water bottle, you'll want to make sure that the vessel you use has a wide mouth. And you do still need to pack a camp stove and something to heat the water.
The original poster said they use this hack for all kinds of travel, not just camping. It's a great option if you avoid hotel room coffee makers, too. If you're traveling in an urban area, you can skip bringing coffee from home and just bring along coffee filters and some rubber bands, which won't take up much space in your bag. Then you can shop for coffee in the place you're visiting. Grocery stores are a popular must-visit destination for many travelers, and you get the chance to try something new by buying from local coffee roasters.