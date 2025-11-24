Alabama's Most Unique Airbnb Is A Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired Lakefront Escape With Architectural Charm

Most of us would love to rent a home in one of the best lake towns in America for a relaxing vacation. But one charming Airbnb in Alabama takes the concept of lakefront property to a new level. The Lewis Smith Lake House isn't just paradise for nature lovers, but it's also a delight for design enthusiasts. The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home sits right on Lewis Smith Lake, just outside Dodge City and 40 minutes away from Alabama's most peaceful lakeside city – Jasper.

The spacious five-bedroom, two-story home was named one of the most unique Airbnbs in America by Travel + Leisure, and for good reason. Its floor-to-ceiling windows span the entire width of the house on both levels, giving unparalleled views of the lake and allowing guests to feel immersed in nature even while snuggled up inside. One former guest declared, "The view takes your breath away as soon as you enter the home," while many others described the scene as "beautiful" and "amazing."

At the time of writing, the property home has racked up over 160 reviews on Airbnb and earned a stellar 4.96 rating. It sleeps up to eight guests and features an open layout, with plenty of space for large groups and multiple families. Two fully equipped kitchens and two entertaining areas mean that even with diverse needs and tastes, there's plenty of room to spread out and keep everyone happy. There's also a wraparound porch with lake views for time in the outdoors, as well as a covered patio with ceiling fans so you can relax and stay cool in any weather.