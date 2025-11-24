Texas' Unique All-Women Tiny Home Retirement Village Offers Dreamy Community Living

The Bird's Nest is home to a diverse group whose politics, sexualities, ages, backgrounds, and religions span the spectrum. Some women have been married and divorced; others have never married. But they all share a commitment to one another and to the community's guiding principles, which emphasize mental wellness and values such as non-judgment, connection, and helping hands. There aren't many formal rules, but the unofficial one is simple: "No drama." As its website puts it, "This community is female owned, developed and operated. It is dedicated to women empowering women along their journey. We encourage, help, console and laugh with each other. There is no 'you're doing it wrong' or 'that won't work' here."

Founder Robyn Yerian envisioned open green spaces, so the lots are spaced generously. Though there are no mature trees yet, many residents tend to a shared garden and cultivate their own landscaping. The neighborhood features a fire pit, storm shelter, a community "kitchen," and offers lawn maintenance and shuttle services. It's pet-friendly– their Instagram often shows pups lounging on porches, and even ducks and turkeys roamed freely for a time. Residents gather regularly for book clubs, crafts, game nights, yoga, and other activities. When a photographer from The New York Times visited, she found several women working on tile mosaics of their home address numbers.

Women live comfortably here, not only because the cost of living is affordable but also because of the small group support. "If someone gets to the point where they can't move around too much, we're ready to jump in and help to a certain extent," Yerian shared with RNZ. "We're going to do whatever we can to enable people to stay here as long as they possibly can."