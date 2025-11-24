Flight Attendants Say This Is The Best Way To Store Your Bags In The Overhead Bin
There's almost nothing worse than boarding your flight, heading to your seat, and seeing that nearly every overhead bin within viewing distance is completely full. Upon closer examination, it resembles a game of Tetris gone completely wrong: Luggage has been dumped every which way, there's space between and behind items, and someone's even put their shoes up there! So what, in fact, is the best way to store your bags, for space optimization, for general "jetiquette," and to avoid incurring the wrath of your fellow passengers?
The Islands team scoured a variety of blogs and articles, interviews with flight attendants, and travel guides to find the most accurate, up-to-date information. And this is how, generally speaking, flight attendants and other travel experts say you should store your bags in the overhead bin: vertically, to take up the least amount of space, or, if that's not possible, then horizontally, with the wheels going in first. However, this doesn't apply to every aircraft: In smaller planes, like turboprops, your bag may need to be stowed lying flat due to height restrictions. But either way, it'll be obvious if you've stored your bag incorrectly — you won't be able to close the compartment. If you're still unsure, look out for the stickers inside the bin showing you how to place your things properly.
In any case, don't ask the cabin crew to lift your bags and put them into the bin for you. Many flight attendants hate it when passengers make this request, as they can get injured on the job. And it's actually not a requirement for them to help you with your luggage, which is one of the biggest misconceptions about flight attendants' responsibilities. The general rule for air travel is "if you pack it, you stack it, too" (per Economic Times).
Other considerations for stowing away luggage
Before boarding any flight, make sure that you've checked your airline's particular specifications. Just because the bag you always take on vacation has worked for you in the past doesn't mean it will fit on every plane. And you don't want to end up having to check your carry-on at the last minute because it's too big. Additionally, place smaller items, like jackets, neck pillows, books, and snacks, under the seat in front of you. This saves the overhead compartment for larger bags. It also helps you be a less annoying seatmate — nobody wants to keep getting up every time you decide you need your sweater, that bag of chips, or another item that shouldn't have been stowed away.
Another unwritten rule of jetiquette is to keep your stuff in the overhead bin directly above your seat if it's possible to do so. This may seem obvious, but some individuals do try to place their luggage in a free bin near the front so they can easily grab it upon exiting. However, this is one spot you should never put your carry-on, according to opinionated TikTokers and Redditors, because then the passengers in those seats have no space for their things. It also slows down boarding and disembarkation, as people search for empty compartments on the way in and then try to remember where they put their luggage on the way out. If you're unlucky enough to find yourself at a seat below an already-full bin, ask a flight attendant for help. While airlines don't specifically prohibit passengers from removing someone else's luggage from the overhead compartment, you don't want to start an in-flight brawl. And with air travelers of today being far more anxious and unruly, it's best to leave others' belongings alone.