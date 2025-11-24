Flight Attendants Say This Is The Best Way To Store Your Bags In The Overhead Bin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's almost nothing worse than boarding your flight, heading to your seat, and seeing that nearly every overhead bin within viewing distance is completely full. Upon closer examination, it resembles a game of Tetris gone completely wrong: Luggage has been dumped every which way, there's space between and behind items, and someone's even put their shoes up there! So what, in fact, is the best way to store your bags, for space optimization, for general "jetiquette," and to avoid incurring the wrath of your fellow passengers?

The Islands team scoured a variety of blogs and articles, interviews with flight attendants, and travel guides to find the most accurate, up-to-date information. And this is how, generally speaking, flight attendants and other travel experts say you should store your bags in the overhead bin: vertically, to take up the least amount of space, or, if that's not possible, then horizontally, with the wheels going in first. However, this doesn't apply to every aircraft: In smaller planes, like turboprops, your bag may need to be stowed lying flat due to height restrictions. But either way, it'll be obvious if you've stored your bag incorrectly — you won't be able to close the compartment. If you're still unsure, look out for the stickers inside the bin showing you how to place your things properly.

In any case, don't ask the cabin crew to lift your bags and put them into the bin for you. Many flight attendants hate it when passengers make this request, as they can get injured on the job. And it's actually not a requirement for them to help you with your luggage, which is one of the biggest misconceptions about flight attendants' responsibilities. The general rule for air travel is "if you pack it, you stack it, too" (per Economic Times).