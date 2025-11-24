The 'Southern Gateway To The Smokies' Is A Quiet, Wildlife-Filled Camping Getaway By Bryson City

There's something special about the Great Smoky Mountains. Take one look at the thick, blue haze that rests above the treetops — a true testament to the sheer magic and beauty of nature. From the bevy of wildlife that call the place home to the many historical gems that blanket the region, it's easy to see why the wilderness area is America's most visited national park.

The national treasure stretches across the border between Tennessee and North Carolina for more than 500,000 acres. Most visitors enter the park through Tennessee because the north entrance in Gatlinburg's Sugarlands area gets the most traffic. But the Oconaluftee area, North Carolina's southern gateway to the Smokies, is just as magnificent. The peaceful river valley teems with native wildlife and offers a slew of campsites for those who want to sleep beneath the stars.

Prefer a more pampered abode? Plenty of inns and lodges can be found just a stone's throw away in the small, storied North Carolina town of Cherokee, which is about an hour away from the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL). The Everett Hotel in the nearby, underrated mountain town of Bryson City is another great choice, boasting an "excellent" rating on Tripadvisor. In one review, a past guest described their stay as "a beautiful and sumptuous experience." "It was everything we could want — clean, and comfortable with outstanding hospitality and service," they said.