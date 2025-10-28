The Most Underrated Mountain Towns In The Majestic Smokies For A Charming Weekend Getaway

Billed as the region's outdoor adventure capital, Bryson City is a small town located only about three miles outside the Deep Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. With almost 40% of the park located in the surrounding Swain County, Bryson City is perfect for those who want to maximize outdoor access without forgoing small-town charms.

From here, the list of activities is endless. Lace up your boots and hike the Appalachian Trail, paddle through whitewater rapids on the Nantahala River, or go for a leisurely float down Deep Creek. Prefer placid lake waters or shimmering storybook waterfalls? Don't worry, there's easy access to those as well, with Fontana Lake and Juney Whank Falls close by.

While mountainside excursions might be the most obvious aspect of Bryson City's appeal, that's not to say that the town only caters to the most adventurous of visitors. Its walkable downtown district along Everett Street is home to boutiques, breweries, and locally-owned businesses of all sorts. Bryson City Outdoors is the go-to stop for supplies before heading out on a hike, while Mountain Layers Brewing Company provides cold pints and views of the Tuckasegee River. The ice cream sandwiches (or frozen sandwiches, as they prefer to call them) at the High Test Deli & Sweet Shop are a must-try treat thanks to heavenly flavor combinations like salted caramel cookies with green apple ice cream. Visitors can also take a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which departs from Bryson City and is the best way to experience the glorious fall foliage of the Great Smokies.