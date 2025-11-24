Rick Steves Calls This City In Europe 'The Best Of Any' For Bike Tours
The only thing better than a walkable city is a bikeable city, and Europe is full of them. Biking is eco-friendly, scenic, and a bit of a workout, making it an especially refreshing way to get around. However, one city in Denmark is particularly bike-friendly, as travel expert Rick Steves explains, "Some cities lend themselves to bike touring better than others — and Copenhagen is the best of any." Copenhagen, the world's most livable city of 2025, is a biker's paradise, with ample bike lanes and scenic routes through its charming streets.
Bike tours are the best way to familiarize yourself with the area and get used to biking if it's not your usual mode of transport. Copenhagen offers a range of tours, from guided city exhibitions to eco-friendly sustainability routes. You could even take Rick Steves' suggestion and book a tour with Bike Copenhagen with Mike. Bikemike, as he is known, is a beloved local figure known for his highly personable tours. Steves says, "A fun part of taking a small, local, independent tour (walking or biking) is that you feel like you get to know a local who is generally a fun and opinionated character." You can also choose to ride solo, or with your group or family. In fact, Copenhagen even rewards visitors who are eco-friendly, including those who ride bikes to get to their destination.
Biking etiquette in Copenhagen, Denmark
Bikes are easy to rent in Copenhagen, whether you visit a local shop or tap into a convenient self-service bike like Donkey Republic. At certain places, you can even book cargo bike attachments to lug around the little ones who aren't old enough to pedal yet. Depending on the place, a bike rental is typically around $15 to $20 a day.
If you're visiting this bike-friendly hub and choose to opt into the transportation culture, you're going to want to brush up on the etiquette and rules that come along with it. If you're not an avid biker, try to avoid riding during peak hours when locals are commuting to and from work. This is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. as well as 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Always keep right unless you're passing somebody on the road, and be sure to put your phone away while you are riding. Generally, being a mindful traveler and biking through Copenhagen should be a breeze. For something a little closer to home, check out these five best e-bike tours across America.