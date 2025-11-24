Rick Steves Calls This City In Europe 'The Best Of Any' For Bike Tours

The only thing better than a walkable city is a bikeable city, and Europe is full of them. Biking is eco-friendly, scenic, and a bit of a workout, making it an especially refreshing way to get around. However, one city in Denmark is particularly bike-friendly, as travel expert Rick Steves explains, "Some cities lend themselves to bike touring better than others — and Copenhagen is the best of any." Copenhagen, the world's most livable city of 2025, is a biker's paradise, with ample bike lanes and scenic routes through its charming streets.

Bike tours are the best way to familiarize yourself with the area and get used to biking if it's not your usual mode of transport. Copenhagen offers a range of tours, from guided city exhibitions to eco-friendly sustainability routes. You could even take Rick Steves' suggestion and book a tour with Bike Copenhagen with Mike. Bikemike, as he is known, is a beloved local figure known for his highly personable tours. Steves says, "A fun part of taking a small, local, independent tour (walking or biking) is that you feel like you get to know a local who is generally a fun and opinionated character." You can also choose to ride solo, or with your group or family. In fact, Copenhagen even rewards visitors who are eco-friendly, including those who ride bikes to get to their destination.