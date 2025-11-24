America's Second-Best Ski Resort For Value Is A Washington Wonderland With Winter Magic
According to a recent study by Home To Go, Red Lodge Mountain in Montana was just ranked the most affordable ski resort in the United States. But before you drop everything and plan your winter ski trip to Big Sky Country, consider this year's runner-up: Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park in Washington. Nestled just an hour from the mountain city of Spokane, this ski resort brings all the snow, terrain, food, and holiday magic you expect from a ski trip, while still being affordable enough to make the top of the list.
Home To Go's study considered several different variables in its analysis, including the size of the mountain, the cost of lift tickets, and how expensive it is to stay overnight. These fees were added up to determine the total price, and each mountain was given a final score. Ultimately, Mount Spokane slid into second place with a total price of $151.30, which is just $8.57 more than Red Lodge Mountain.
With six different chairlifts and 53 runs, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy downhill sliding for all experience levels across Mount Spokane's 1,700 acres. The mountain has several terrain parks with jumps, hips, and rails of varying difficulty levels. Like most mountains, Mount Spokane offers rental services and ski and snowboard lessons. Unlike most mountains, they provide an uphill ski pass that allows you to ski tour up the mountain on approved trails. But if someone from your party isn't crazy about skiing, they also have snow tubing down a 400-foot slope.
Winter magic at and around Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park
Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard has two lodges. The Main Lodge, affectionately (and ironically) referred to as Lodge 2, has gear rentals, ticketing, and food. The secondary lodge, Lodge 1, serves as headquarters for tubing and has restrooms, additional lockers, and weekend food and beverage services. But don't think that these are the only places to catch a snack.
Mount Spokane also offers some excellent weekend- and holiday-only food and drink options. No-Li Brewhouse runs a shipping container bar on top of the Parkway Express chair, with a small heated indoor space. One of the best places for a drink at the resort, though, is the Vista House, a stone house built in 1933. Right on the summit of Mount Spokane, the Vista House offers a selection of drinks and snacks on the weekend, as well as a fireplace and sweeping views of the Selkirk Mountains.
As amazing as the ski hill is, you'll definitely want to take some time to walk around the city of Spokane, which was recently named Washington's cleanest city. It was the location for the 1974 World's Fair, and to this day, Spokane has preserved and updated some of its most beloved activities, including the Numerica Skyride, which is a short, 15-minute gondola ride that takes you over Riverfront Park with spectacular views of the Spokane River. You'll also want to try out the Numerica Ice Ribbon, which is a slightly hilly ice skating path, or visit one of Spokane's many holiday season events, such as the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Davenport Historical Hotel, which is considered to be one of the best haunted hotels in America.