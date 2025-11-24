America's Second-Best Ski Resort For Value Is A Washington Wonderland With Winter Magic

According to a recent study by Home To Go, Red Lodge Mountain in Montana was just ranked the most affordable ski resort in the United States. But before you drop everything and plan your winter ski trip to Big Sky Country, consider this year's runner-up: Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park in Washington. Nestled just an hour from the mountain city of Spokane, this ski resort brings all the snow, terrain, food, and holiday magic you expect from a ski trip, while still being affordable enough to make the top of the list.

Home To Go's study considered several different variables in its analysis, including the size of the mountain, the cost of lift tickets, and how expensive it is to stay overnight. These fees were added up to determine the total price, and each mountain was given a final score. Ultimately, Mount Spokane slid into second place with a total price of $151.30, which is just $8.57 more than Red Lodge Mountain.

With six different chairlifts and 53 runs, skiers and snowboarders can enjoy downhill sliding for all experience levels across Mount Spokane's 1,700 acres. The mountain has several terrain parks with jumps, hips, and rails of varying difficulty levels. Like most mountains, Mount Spokane offers rental services and ski and snowboard lessons. Unlike most mountains, they provide an uphill ski pass that allows you to ski tour up the mountain on approved trails. But if someone from your party isn't crazy about skiing, they also have snow tubing down a 400-foot slope.