Washington's Cleanest City Is This Popular Pacific Northwest Gem, Per A 2025 Study

If you're craving a trip to a city that leaves you rejuvenated instead of drained, cleanliness should move to the top of your priority list when planning your travels. Studies have shown that clean cities can directly improve anxiety. And if you have your eyes set on an upcoming trip to the Pacific Northwest, there's one city that stands apart from the rest.

Spokane isn't just one of the most underrated cities in America — it's also one of the cleanest. In a 2025 study conducted by LawnStarter, which evaluated over 300 cities across the country with 20 different metrics, Spokane was ranked as the cleanest in Washington. So if you've recently checked off one of America's dirtiest cities from your must-visit list and you're looking for an alternative, you're in luck — Spokane has tons to offer visitors, whether you're a nature lover or a culture seeker.

To get here, fly right into Spokane International Airport, less than 15 minutes from downtown. Spokane County has just unveiled a new fleet of double-decker buses, meaning getting around will now be easier than ever. The Davenport Tower is one of Spokane's top-rated hotel options, offering luxurious accommodations in downtown Spokane. At the 4-star hotel, guests can enjoy features like a pool, an on-site restaurant, and a fitness center.