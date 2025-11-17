Washington's Cleanest City Is This Popular Pacific Northwest Gem, Per A 2025 Study
If you're craving a trip to a city that leaves you rejuvenated instead of drained, cleanliness should move to the top of your priority list when planning your travels. Studies have shown that clean cities can directly improve anxiety. And if you have your eyes set on an upcoming trip to the Pacific Northwest, there's one city that stands apart from the rest.
Spokane isn't just one of the most underrated cities in America — it's also one of the cleanest. In a 2025 study conducted by LawnStarter, which evaluated over 300 cities across the country with 20 different metrics, Spokane was ranked as the cleanest in Washington. So if you've recently checked off one of America's dirtiest cities from your must-visit list and you're looking for an alternative, you're in luck — Spokane has tons to offer visitors, whether you're a nature lover or a culture seeker.
To get here, fly right into Spokane International Airport, less than 15 minutes from downtown. Spokane County has just unveiled a new fleet of double-decker buses, meaning getting around will now be easier than ever. The Davenport Tower is one of Spokane's top-rated hotel options, offering luxurious accommodations in downtown Spokane. At the 4-star hotel, guests can enjoy features like a pool, an on-site restaurant, and a fitness center.
What to do in Spokane
Fusing waterfalls, scenic trails, and an iconic urban park, Spokane offers some of the best nature in the Pacific Northwest, any time of year. Any first trip to Spokane has to start off at Riverfront Park, where you'll find the gorgeous Spokane Falls, one of the biggest urban waterfalls in the United States. Hikers should head to Riverside State Park, which has 80 miles of trails, not to mention paddleboarding and kayaking along Lake Spokane, equestrian trails, campgrounds, and more. If you're a skier, five different ski resorts are all located around downtown, too. Just beyond Spokane, you also have places like Nine Mile Falls, where you'll find even more scenic trails and breathtaking views.
Apart from enjoying the outdoors, Spokane boasts an impressive cultural scene, with venues like First Interstate Center for the Arts and the historic Bing Crosby Theater hosting various live performances throughout the year. Pay a visit to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture for one of the region's best cultural institutions, thanks to its impressive assortment of Native American relics and artwork, and the historic Campbell House, which offers a look into Spokane life in the early 20th century.