Montana's Giant Ski Resort Near A Charming Small Town Is Officially America's Most Affordable

Nowadays, it seems harder than ever to find a great ski resort with tickets and rentals that don't break the bank. Fortunately, there are some resorts like Montana's Red Lodge Mountain that strive to keep downhill snowsports accessible to all skiers and boarders. During the summer, Red Lodge can get busy because it's a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, but during the winter, that entrance is closed, so the town can feel refreshingly calm. Another effect of this is the fact that the Red Lodge Mountain ski resort ranked number one in affordability according to a new report by HomeToGo, with lift tickets starting at just $62 for the 2025/26 season.

This ranking didn't just rely on lift ticket numbers, however. HomeToGo also considered overnight stay costs and total skiable acreage for the best comprehensive experience. That way, you can be sure that you're getting the most bang for your buck. For Red Lodge Mountain, the total estimated price for lift tickets and overnight stay is $142.73 for this season.

In fact, three Montana mountains hold esteemed spots in the top four, and Bridger Bowl, which is ranked at number three, is just over a two and a half hour drive from Red Lodge Mountain. From Bridger Bowl, you can head to Big Sky Resort, which offers a ride to one of the tallest skiable peaks in the country and should be on any mountain lover's hit list, though it's more expensive than the others. But, hypothetically, you can hit three epic mountains over an extended Montana trip, and see which one you prefer most!