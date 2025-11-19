Montana's Giant Ski Resort Near A Charming Small Town Is Officially America's Most Affordable
Nowadays, it seems harder than ever to find a great ski resort with tickets and rentals that don't break the bank. Fortunately, there are some resorts like Montana's Red Lodge Mountain that strive to keep downhill snowsports accessible to all skiers and boarders. During the summer, Red Lodge can get busy because it's a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, but during the winter, that entrance is closed, so the town can feel refreshingly calm. Another effect of this is the fact that the Red Lodge Mountain ski resort ranked number one in affordability according to a new report by HomeToGo, with lift tickets starting at just $62 for the 2025/26 season.
This ranking didn't just rely on lift ticket numbers, however. HomeToGo also considered overnight stay costs and total skiable acreage for the best comprehensive experience. That way, you can be sure that you're getting the most bang for your buck. For Red Lodge Mountain, the total estimated price for lift tickets and overnight stay is $142.73 for this season.
In fact, three Montana mountains hold esteemed spots in the top four, and Bridger Bowl, which is ranked at number three, is just over a two and a half hour drive from Red Lodge Mountain. From Bridger Bowl, you can head to Big Sky Resort, which offers a ride to one of the tallest skiable peaks in the country and should be on any mountain lover's hit list, though it's more expensive than the others. But, hypothetically, you can hit three epic mountains over an extended Montana trip, and see which one you prefer most!
Skiing at Red Lodge Mountain
Red Lodge Mountain typically opens the day after Thanksgiving, and this 2025 season is no different, with opening day set for Friday, November 28. Already, staff are hard at work in the Beartooth Mountains with snowmaking machines, but opening day may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. That said, tickets are now on sale, and you may even be eligible for an additional discount if you book at least a day in advance.
Red Lodge Mountain uses RFID tickets, so once you purchase them online, you just have to stop by a kiosk to pick them up. Once you have your RFID card, if you want another day to ski you can just recharge it online and go right to the lift. If you're unfamiliar with the modern RFID system, you just place your lift ticket by itself in a front pocket, and a lift scanner will register it when you get to the front to load. It's eco-friendly, and you don't need to bother with annoying paper tickets, so this makes for a great ski experience.
This ski resort is giant. Red Lodge Mountain has six different lifts so you can explore all kinds of gorgeous trails along Grizzly Peak and Nicholas Peak. There's 70 runs, with 16% of them marked as easy, 27% marked as intermediate, 33% marked as advanced, and 24% marked for expert skiers. Daredevils will also enjoy Miami Beach, a terrain park inviting kids and adults alike.
Dining and the lodge at Red Lodge Mountain
When you're all tuckered out, there are several places to rest and recoup. The Main Lodge has lots of tables that serve breakfast until 10 a.m. and lunch until 2:30, but you can also bring a bag lunch. Just keep in mind that reserving tables for extended periods is not allowed, and you may be asked by staff to move along if it's busy. Fortunately, if you need a place to stash your stuff, they have plenty of Day-Use Lockers.
Since the Main Lodge tends to get crowded, you may wish to choose an alternate spot like the Midway Lodge, which is right at the top of the Willow Creek chairlift. They sell sandwiches, snacks, and beverages, all with some spectacular views of the mountains. They even have a huge stone fireplace to warm your toes, which is perfect for those frosty mountain days. For pub fare, head to the Bierstube, which has a gorgeous deck with more views of the mountains. You can also rest and eat a sack lunch at one of the many yurts around the resort. However you decide to enjoy Red Lodge Mountain, you're bound to have an amazing time without making your wallet cry.
While the Beartooth Highway drive from Red Lodge is often described as one of the most scenic drives in America, it's unfortunately closed in the winter, though it does give you a good reason to come back in the summer. Luckily, Red Lodge is surrounded by an uncrowded, pristine Montana forest with plenty of other winter options for fun like snowmobiling or cross-country skiing if your downhill legs need a break.