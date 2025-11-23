A North American Train Route Through Mountains Is Crowned The World's Best Winter Ride
The winter blues are real — and for those who can't escape to warmer climates for that boost of sunshine, this season can cause lasting gloominess and mood shifts. But instead of trying to run away from winter, why not embrace it? Despite the fewer hours of sunlight, the season offers winter sports, holiday cheer, and snow-covered landscapes. You can experience all of this and more by welcoming cozy season and booking yourself a winter-cation. Imagine exploring lively cities, world-class ski resorts, ancient glaciers, and spectacular mountain ranges on one trip. Well, you don't need to imagine it — a trip like this already exists. Rockies Winter Wonderland by Train offers a mix of outdoor adventure, awe-inspiring landscapes, high-quality dining, luxe stays, and immersion in natural beauty. And, in a 2024 study produced by Japan Railways Group's JR Pass, this exact journey was crowned the world's best winter ride (via Travel + Leisure).
This nine-day, eight-night voyage runs on VIA Rail through the tour operator Canadian Train Vacations by Fresh Tracks Canada. The joyful ride takes visitors from Vancouver to Calgary, the "country music capital of Canada" full of Nashville vibes. And along the way, guests can expect impeccable service, visits to two extraordinary national parks, and other notable attractions. Plus, there is a range of activities to choose from that reflect your interests and fit your budget.
For the 2025 to 2026 winter season, the first trip starts on December 10 and the last trip ends on March 9. Reservations can be made through the Canadian Train Vacations website and by scheduling a call with a local trip-planning expert. As of this writing, Rockies Winter Wonderland by Train starts at $3,990 per person. Prices are subject to the season of travel, your accommodation preferences, selected activities, train class, and other considerations.
Lodging, dining, and experiences with Canadian Train Vacations
On your voyage, you'll experience pure comfort in your luxurious lodgings as well as elevated dining. You're not simply going on vacation — you're signing up for a customized journey that's unique to your interests and needs. For example, you'll be given options for hotels at different price points and can select them based on availability and on desired features. In Vancouver, you could be staying at the supremely elegant, Art Deco-style Azur Legacy Collection Hotel, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer ample natural light and a startling view of the epic downtown skyline. And in Banff National Park, you might find yourself in the exquisite Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (pictured above), surrounded by imposing, snow-capped mountains and three ski resorts.
One night will be spent on the train in a comfy sleeper cabin. You can upgrade to Prestige Class, where you'll have a cozy double bed and private shower, along with your own personal concierge. Meals aboard the train are included, as well as certain featured dining experiences. Enjoy gourmet cuisine with a side of North Shore Mountain and ocean vistas in Vancouver. And indulge in an extravagant fondue dinner in a romantic setting in Lake Louise.
While certain guided activities are included in the rate, you can make this journey even more special by tacking on extras. Book a ski or snowboard session at a world-class resort — or a lesson, if it's your first time. Take flight above the Icefields Parkway, Alberta's stunning Highway 93, on a thrilling winter helicopter safari. You'll have extraordinary aerial views of the Rockies and of the spectacular formations of bubbles in the ice below. And head north (from either Calgary or Vancouver) to view the otherworldly green lights of the aurora borealis dancing across the sky.
The Rockies Winter Wonderland by Train itinerary
Your journey starts at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), where you'll be picked up and taken to your hotel by private transfer. Explore the beauty of this iconic Canadian destination during your first two days. You can choose from a city tour or an afternoon food tour in Gastown, Vancouver's "historic heart" and an artsy, timeless district. Then, you'll board The Canadian, a modern VIA Rail train, where you can enjoy the scenic Fraser Valley.
Day four will take you to Jasper, located in the heart of the Rockies. Wake up to hot coffee and a delicious breakfast on the train, and take in the sight of Mount Robson, a dramatic peak and the highest point in the range. Upon arrival, you'll receive an orientation tour of this charming alpine town in Alberta. Next, you'll visit a true natural wonder: Jasper National Park, the largest in Canada's Rocky Mountains. Spend time snowshoeing across frozen lakes and through pristine forests, looking out for winter wildlife on a discovery tour, or exploring the majestic beauty of the Maligne Valley on an icewalk through Pleckaitis Canyon.
On day six, you'll drive along the winding Icefields Parkway from Jasper to the famed Lake Louise, where you'll enjoy glacial views and a magical ride on a horse-drawn sleigh. You'll then head to breathtaking Banff, where you'll have ample time to wander. Here, you can shop for artisanal crafts and souvenirs, unwind in hot springs, and take part in outdoor adventures. Select a small-group sightseeing tour, a dog-sledding experience, or an icewalk along Johnston Canyon and an evening gondola ride. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and on day nine, your winter journey will finish in Calgary — but you'll be left with beautiful memories to last a lifetime.