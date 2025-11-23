A North American Train Route Through Mountains Is Crowned The World's Best Winter Ride

The winter blues are real — and for those who can't escape to warmer climates for that boost of sunshine, this season can cause lasting gloominess and mood shifts. But instead of trying to run away from winter, why not embrace it? Despite the fewer hours of sunlight, the season offers winter sports, holiday cheer, and snow-covered landscapes. You can experience all of this and more by welcoming cozy season and booking yourself a winter-cation. Imagine exploring lively cities, world-class ski resorts, ancient glaciers, and spectacular mountain ranges on one trip. Well, you don't need to imagine it — a trip like this already exists. Rockies Winter Wonderland by Train offers a mix of outdoor adventure, awe-inspiring landscapes, high-quality dining, luxe stays, and immersion in natural beauty. And, in a 2024 study produced by Japan Railways Group's JR Pass, this exact journey was crowned the world's best winter ride (via Travel + Leisure).

This nine-day, eight-night voyage runs on VIA Rail through the tour operator Canadian Train Vacations by Fresh Tracks Canada. The joyful ride takes visitors from Vancouver to Calgary, the "country music capital of Canada" full of Nashville vibes. And along the way, guests can expect impeccable service, visits to two extraordinary national parks, and other notable attractions. Plus, there is a range of activities to choose from that reflect your interests and fit your budget.

For the 2025 to 2026 winter season, the first trip starts on December 10 and the last trip ends on March 9. Reservations can be made through the Canadian Train Vacations website and by scheduling a call with a local trip-planning expert. As of this writing, Rockies Winter Wonderland by Train starts at $3,990 per person. Prices are subject to the season of travel, your accommodation preferences, selected activities, train class, and other considerations.