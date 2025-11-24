Washington's Historic Island Garden Is An Ethereal Escape Across The Sound From Seattle
It's hard not to love Washington's Bainbridge Island, located on Puget Sound. For starters, it features a bustling wine scene, eclectic boutiques, and local charm. Plus, it's home to some lesser-known sights in the Greater Seattle Area, like the Bainbridge Gardens. Boasting seasonal blooms against the backdrop of Bainbridge Island's dense greenery, this destination provides an ethereal escape. That is to say that nature lovers may find it well worth making the voyage by ferry across Puget Sound from Seattle's Pier 52. Although Bainbridge Gardens is technically a nursery, some visitors come simply to take in the beauty of the flora and fauna.
As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "At first glance, Bainbridge Gardens may look like just another nursery, but take a closer look. The nursery has a long and interesting history on Bainbridge Island." Dating back to the early 1900s, Bainbridge Gardens was significantly impacted by World War II. It was first established by Zenhichi Harui, a Japanese immigrant, who transformed the 23-acre plot into a tourist attraction. In 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Bainbridge Island's Japanese population was essentially exiled and sent to live elsewhere. This could have been the end for Bainbridge Gardens, but fortunately, this story does have a happy ending. In the 1980s, Zenhichi's son, Junkoh, and his wife, Chris Harui, were able to reopen Bainbridge Gardens. Today, it's run by their daughter Donna Harui.
Plan your visit to Bainbridge Gardens
Featuring a nature trail and a shop with seasonal garden decor and Pacific Northwest-themed gifts/souvenirs, the historic Bainbridge Gardens has plenty for visitors to discover. One user on Google went as far as to say, "It seemed like they had every kind of plant you could imagine..." What you can count on seeing are Japanese red pine trees. As explained by Donna Harui in a video for Visit Seattle, they were planted by Zenhichi Harui during World War II. What's more, Bainbridge Gardens regularly offers free classes. They are typically centered on making nature-inspired crafts and enhancing plant enthusiasts' green thumbs. Their schedule of upcoming events is listed on their website.
Perhaps most notably, Bainbridge Gardens is known for its annual Pumpkin Walk. Held in October, this free, kid-friendly fall event sees the nature trail lined with painted pumpkins that are designed and created by locals. In the past, there have even been food trucks on-site to feed hungry visitors. That said, Bainbridge Gardens is open daily and is located less than a 15-minute drive away from the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal near Winslow, the island's downtown.
Interested in expanding your outing? Bainbridge Gardens is next to Grand Forest West, a wooded wonderland with trails. If you're peckish after your Bainbridge Island adventure, Sawatdy Thai Cuisine, rated 4.4 stars on Google, is a two-minute drive down the road from Bainbridge Gardens. There are, of course, other unsung destinations in the Greater Seattle Area to explore. This includes Tacoma's Point Defiance Park, Washington's scenic bayside oasis with lush gardens and a renowned zoo, and Sammamish, the lakeside utopia with unrivaled trails, global eats, and local craft beer.