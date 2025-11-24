Washington's Historic Island Garden Is An Ethereal Escape Across The Sound From Seattle

It's hard not to love Washington's Bainbridge Island, located on Puget Sound. For starters, it features a bustling wine scene, eclectic boutiques, and local charm. Plus, it's home to some lesser-known sights in the Greater Seattle Area, like the Bainbridge Gardens. Boasting seasonal blooms against the backdrop of Bainbridge Island's dense greenery, this destination provides an ethereal escape. That is to say that nature lovers may find it well worth making the voyage by ferry across Puget Sound from Seattle's Pier 52. Although Bainbridge Gardens is technically a nursery, some visitors come simply to take in the beauty of the flora and fauna.

As one reviewer on Tripadvisor noted, "At first glance, Bainbridge Gardens may look like just another nursery, but take a closer look. The nursery has a long and interesting history on Bainbridge Island." Dating back to the early 1900s, Bainbridge Gardens was significantly impacted by World War II. It was first established by Zenhichi Harui, a Japanese immigrant, who transformed the 23-acre plot into a tourist attraction. In 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Bainbridge Island's Japanese population was essentially exiled and sent to live elsewhere. This could have been the end for Bainbridge Gardens, but fortunately, this story does have a happy ending. In the 1980s, Zenhichi's son, Junkoh, and his wife, Chris Harui, were able to reopen Bainbridge Gardens. Today, it's run by their daughter Donna Harui.