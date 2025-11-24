The Compact And Durable Yeti Luggage From Costco Travelers Are Raving About

Product and user reviews suggest that the bag delivers on several fronts; in particular, the durability and versatility of the duffel bag are major selling points. TikTok creator @costconewdeals says the bag is "perfect for traveling." Yeti reviewer Joseph F reports, "great quality as always from yeti," and reviewer Shall24 says the bag has a "sturdy and durable build." Many other Yeti reviewers praise the dividers, which allow users to create separate compartments for their belongings. TikTok commenter Nadia says, "all their stuff is great quality." Overall, the Yeti Crossroads 60-liter duffel bag has a 4.7-star rating on Yeti across 450 reviewers.

The main drawback of this product is the price. The bag retails at Costco for $199.99, around $50 less than Yeti's $250 price tag. Still, many of the negative comments on the product post on the Instagram page @costconewdeals revolve around the price, suggesting it's not in line with Costco's budget-friendly philosophy. "That price doesn't seem very Costco like," commented Instagram user @sergio0310. Similarly, @ivyfeenix remarks, "lost me at $200," while @jrider600rr says, "$200 is crazy work. Take the yeti name off it and it would cost $39.99."

There are certainly cheaper alternatives to the Yeti bag that are currently available at Costco. The budget-friendly Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag retails for $45.99, while the MYTAGALONGS Toronto Duffel Bag sells for $34.99 on Costco's website. Travelers shopping at Costco can weigh up whether the practicality and durability of the Yeti brand make it worth the money.