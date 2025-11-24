America's Most Affordable State Is An Underrated Southern Gem With Mighty Mountains

The secret seems to be getting out about an underrated Southern state. In fact, the moving company Atlas Van Lines conducted a Migration Patterns Study and determined that Arkansas has more inbound moves than any other state in America. So what has people packing their bags and flocking to this hidden gem? The natural beauty of the mountains doesn't hurt, but its affordability is also a strong driving force. A new report from U.S. News and World Report ranked Arkansas as the most affordable state in the country — taking the number one spot in low cost of living and number three in housing affordability.

The only states that outranked Arkansas for affordable housing were Mississippi and West Virginia. So, if you're tempted to throw your things in a moving van and make a new life in Arkansas, there's a good chance you'll be able to find an affordable home, at least comparatively. At the time of writing, Zillow estimated that the average home value in Arkansas is $216,341. That's below the United States national average, which is $360,727.

Even if you're not ready to make a move to Arkansas right now, you may be thinking that this could be a great place to retire — and it is. A GoBankingRates study found that Arkansas' Hot Springs Village was the best place to retire with little to no savings. The report estimated that a person would only spend $21,114 each year on necessities. The state's lower prices on things like groceries, utilities, and transportation also can make a big difference. Luckily, the fact that Arkansas is an affordable place to live also makes it a great choice for a budget-friendly vacation.