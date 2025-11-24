America's Most Affordable State Is An Underrated Southern Gem With Mighty Mountains
The secret seems to be getting out about an underrated Southern state. In fact, the moving company Atlas Van Lines conducted a Migration Patterns Study and determined that Arkansas has more inbound moves than any other state in America. So what has people packing their bags and flocking to this hidden gem? The natural beauty of the mountains doesn't hurt, but its affordability is also a strong driving force. A new report from U.S. News and World Report ranked Arkansas as the most affordable state in the country — taking the number one spot in low cost of living and number three in housing affordability.
The only states that outranked Arkansas for affordable housing were Mississippi and West Virginia. So, if you're tempted to throw your things in a moving van and make a new life in Arkansas, there's a good chance you'll be able to find an affordable home, at least comparatively. At the time of writing, Zillow estimated that the average home value in Arkansas is $216,341. That's below the United States national average, which is $360,727.
Even if you're not ready to make a move to Arkansas right now, you may be thinking that this could be a great place to retire — and it is. A GoBankingRates study found that Arkansas' Hot Springs Village was the best place to retire with little to no savings. The report estimated that a person would only spend $21,114 each year on necessities. The state's lower prices on things like groceries, utilities, and transportation also can make a big difference. Luckily, the fact that Arkansas is an affordable place to live also makes it a great choice for a budget-friendly vacation.
Arkansas is an affordable place to visit, too
If Arkansas hasn't been on your list of places to visit, you should add it now, especially if you love the outdoors. This state has some of the most picturesque scenery, and a big part of that is because of its two mighty mountain ranges — the Ozark and Ouachita mountains. If you like basking in the beauty of cascading waterfalls, Arkansas has those, too.
Thrifty visitors will also love that there are so many free things to do. Since Arkansas is one of the states that offer free admission to their state parks, you can explore all 52 Arkansas state parks and entrance won't cost you a penny. You may even get lucky and make money if you find a big diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. It's the only state park in the world where you can dig for diamonds and keep whatever you find, though there is a small charge required to dig in the diamond fields.
It's pretty affordable to get to Arkansas as well, thanks to its connectivity through Allegiant Airlines. The popular budget airline has been priced out of LAX recently, but it still offers flights to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville and Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock. If you're hoping to visit Arkansas, keep an eye on the fares. You can sometimes get one way fares for less than $50, depending on where you are flying from.