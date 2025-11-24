Colorado's Most Daring Trail Is A Bucket-List Thrill With Waterfalls And White-Knuckle Views

Imagine being surrounded by multi-colored mountaintops that reach into the sky as you snake through the San Juan Mountains and ascend the infamous Black Bear Pass in Colorado. Your 4x4 all-terrain vehicle (ATV) gently jolts across the rocky, uneven ground as you reach Black Bear summit and are greeted by expansive views of jagged peaks and pastoral valleys. This trail has been ridiculously beautiful and surprisingly calm so far, and you're starting to wonder whether Black Bear Pass really deserves to be called "Colorado's Most Dangerous Trail." But then you begin your descent, and you see the one-way road signs. This means you've reached the notorious section of jumpy, steep ledges and zigzagging switchbacks that earned Black Bear Pass its reputation.

Starting at over 11,000 feet, Colorado's Black Bear Pass is a daring 10-mile trail that winds along the edge of the San Juan Mountains. You can only access Black Bear Pass with a high clearance 4x4 vehicle that is suitable for tough terrain. This is an advanced, expert-level route which should not be attempted alone — go with a group. Unless you are a confident and experienced off-roader, you should book a tour through a reputable company. To get to Black Bear Pass, drive from Silverton, Colorado's high-alpine town that offers off-grid adventures, and across State Highway 550 until you reach Red Mountain Pass. Black Bear Pass is only open during the summer, and can be extra dangerous when slippery, so don't attempt the pass when it's closed or if it's raining or snowing.