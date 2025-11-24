Tucked Between The Rockies And Purcell Mountains Is A Breathtaking Resort Destination For Year-Round Adventure
Towering, snow-tipped mountains mirrored in calm alpine lakes are not an uncommon sight in Canada. Throughout the Rockies, the Purcells, and the Cascades, these idyllic scenes are scattered between rugged peaks and secluded at the end of adventurous, arduous trekking trails. One of the warmest and most inviting, however, sits alongside the unsung mountain resort town of Invermere, on the edge of Kootenay National Park. This little-known mountainous national park with turquoise lakes, often outshined by the famous sights of Banff, the birthplace of Canada's national parks, manages to stay off the radars of most tourists in the Canadian Rockies. Travelers seeking a tranquil mountain escape can take advantage of Invermere's selection of adventurous outdoor recreation or simply relax on the edge of the mighty Lake Windermere.
Though it is a little farther from a major transportation hub than its famous neighboring towns in Banff National Park, it still only takes three hours by car to reach Invermere from Calgary's international airport. The Alberta city is connected by direct flight to more than 31 airports across the U.S., according to Directflights.com, making it an easy landing point from which to rent a vehicle and set out for your mountain retreat. Given its location between two of Canada's lofty mountain ranges — the Rockies and Purcells — the weather varies depending on the season that you plan to travel, and it's important to pack accordingly. While adventures are on offer all year round, the winter weather rests below freezing, and the summers are temperate.
Plan an adventurous summer outdoor excursion in Invermere
Regardless of whether the weather has frozen over Invermere or the summer sun is casting a golden sheen on the surrounding mountains, you'll be able to find an exciting outdoor adventure in this small British Columbia town. During the warmer months, hikers can ascend the Swansea Mountain Hiking Loop for panoramic views over the lake, the forests, and the peaks beyond. This 7.5-mile loop trail is the perfect challenge for panorama-seekers, while the Markin-MacPhail Westside Legacy Trail is ideal for trekkers unafraid of a long-distance sojourn through the Columbia Valley. This 15-mile route through peaceful woodlands and babbling creeks ends at Fairmont Hot Springs, where even the most determined explorers can allow themselves an indulgence in rejuvenating thermal waters.
Those who prefer a paddle to a hiking pole can opt instead to venture out over the serene surface of Lake Windermere. Much like the Buttermere infinity pool hidden in North West England's Lake District, it offers a unique experience with stunning views. Under the eye of the soaring Columbia Valley mountains, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders should float out from James Chabot Provincial Park or Kinsmen Beach in the early morning to enjoy the calmest waters. Canoeists and kayakers can also traverse the valley wetlands and the Columbia River paddling trail that winds between the small town and neighboring Radium. The relaxed route rides a slow current past wildlife-filled banks and quiet woodlands, taking around four hours to complete.
What to do on a winter trip to Invermere
By December, Invermere's lake is usually frozen over, and its encircling mountains are slicked with snow. The chill that grips the valley through to spring doesn't dampen the spirits of the adventurous town, however. In the colder months of the year, winter sports enthusiasts can still make the most of the pristine natural surroundings and the jam-packed activity schedule. Skiers and snowboarders should take to the slopes at Panorama Mountain Resort, a secluded alpine resort village hidden amid the peaks. Fly down the fast-paced race courses, traverse a cross-country ski trail, or spike your adrenaline with Canada's highest heli-skiing operation. The latter drops you into the pristine powder of the Taynton Bowl or, if you're confident in tackling sharp turns between the trees, the Extreme Dream Zone. There are also beginner-friendly runs and a ski school open to adventurers of all ages.
Back on flatter terrain, Invermere offers a number of fun outdoor winter excursions for those who aren't yet confident on their skis. The town sits on one edge of the world's longest skating trail, the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 21-mile path connects Invermere to the neighboring town of Windermere, with a starting point conveniently found at Kinsmen Beach. Continue on with your outdoor adventure by participating in an ice fishing excursion on the lake, or warm up your frozen bones in one of the town's cozy breweries.