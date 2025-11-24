Tucked Between The Rockies And Purcell Mountains Is A Breathtaking Resort Destination For Year-Round Adventure

Towering, snow-tipped mountains mirrored in calm alpine lakes are not an uncommon sight in Canada. Throughout the Rockies, the Purcells, and the Cascades, these idyllic scenes are scattered between rugged peaks and secluded at the end of adventurous, arduous trekking trails. One of the warmest and most inviting, however, sits alongside the unsung mountain resort town of Invermere, on the edge of Kootenay National Park. This little-known mountainous national park with turquoise lakes, often outshined by the famous sights of Banff, the birthplace of Canada's national parks, manages to stay off the radars of most tourists in the Canadian Rockies. Travelers seeking a tranquil mountain escape can take advantage of Invermere's selection of adventurous outdoor recreation or simply relax on the edge of the mighty Lake Windermere.

Though it is a little farther from a major transportation hub than its famous neighboring towns in Banff National Park, it still only takes three hours by car to reach Invermere from Calgary's international airport. The Alberta city is connected by direct flight to more than 31 airports across the U.S., according to Directflights.com, making it an easy landing point from which to rent a vehicle and set out for your mountain retreat. Given its location between two of Canada's lofty mountain ranges — the Rockies and Purcells — the weather varies depending on the season that you plan to travel, and it's important to pack accordingly. While adventures are on offer all year round, the winter weather rests below freezing, and the summers are temperate.