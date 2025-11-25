This Luxe New England Getaway Is A Residential-Style Escape With Designer Suites And Pet-Friendly Perks

Connecticut's stunning Gold Coast comprises a string of picturesque towns beaded along the northern shore of Long Island Sound. This storied, uber-wealthy region, which stretches from Greenwich to Fairfield, is where cosmopolitan coastal living meets sprawling urban mansions, thanks to its long history as an escape for moneyed New Yorkers and as a hub for investment management firms and hedge funds. Visitors desiring to live like the 1% should promptly check in to the Delamar Westport, a luxe, residential-like New England escape designed for long, opulent stays. Boasting chic suites and stunning spaces designed by acclaimed American fashion designer and "Project Runway" winner Christian Siriano, the Delamar Westport ensures guests want for absolutely nothing. This even goes for their guests' privileged pets, whose panting is quenched with bottled Fiji water.

Located in the lovely, artsy town of Westport, known for its sandy shoreline and charming downtown, the 84-room Delamar Westport occupies the former Westport Inn. The building has been spectacularly transformed into a fetching hotel by the Delamar Hotel Collection, a luxury boutique hotel group that oversees several fabulous New England properties. Setting the Delamar Westport apart from its sister outposts is its collaboration with the celebrated Siriano, who designed three sumptuous suites and transformed the hotel's lobby into a high-end, home-away-from-home bedecked in local art and luxurious, custom-made furniture and textiles in earthy tones. "Most of the fabrics are from Italy and France, kind of like how I would design a collection for fashion. I kind of approached it that way," Siriano told CT Insider during a tour of the lobby and suites.