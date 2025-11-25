This Luxe New England Getaway Is A Residential-Style Escape With Designer Suites And Pet-Friendly Perks
Connecticut's stunning Gold Coast comprises a string of picturesque towns beaded along the northern shore of Long Island Sound. This storied, uber-wealthy region, which stretches from Greenwich to Fairfield, is where cosmopolitan coastal living meets sprawling urban mansions, thanks to its long history as an escape for moneyed New Yorkers and as a hub for investment management firms and hedge funds. Visitors desiring to live like the 1% should promptly check in to the Delamar Westport, a luxe, residential-like New England escape designed for long, opulent stays. Boasting chic suites and stunning spaces designed by acclaimed American fashion designer and "Project Runway" winner Christian Siriano, the Delamar Westport ensures guests want for absolutely nothing. This even goes for their guests' privileged pets, whose panting is quenched with bottled Fiji water.
Located in the lovely, artsy town of Westport, known for its sandy shoreline and charming downtown, the 84-room Delamar Westport occupies the former Westport Inn. The building has been spectacularly transformed into a fetching hotel by the Delamar Hotel Collection, a luxury boutique hotel group that oversees several fabulous New England properties. Setting the Delamar Westport apart from its sister outposts is its collaboration with the celebrated Siriano, who designed three sumptuous suites and transformed the hotel's lobby into a high-end, home-away-from-home bedecked in local art and luxurious, custom-made furniture and textiles in earthy tones. "Most of the fabrics are from Italy and France, kind of like how I would design a collection for fashion. I kind of approached it that way," Siriano told CT Insider during a tour of the lobby and suites.
Peek inside Delamar Westport's chic suites
The 1,900-square-foot Siriano Presidential Suite is a palatial, three-bedroom dwelling with a prime perch on the top floor of Delamar Westport. Anchored by a marble fireplace, tranquil-toned furniture fashioned into undulating shapes, and a balcony with incredible views of the cityscape, the ample living space evokes the feel of a fine New York apartment. Each bedroom in this lavish sanctuary features an en-suite bathroom graced with a deep-soaking tub and top-of-the-line Bvlgari toiletries. Stainless steel appliances pepper the fully equipped kitchen, which features an endless green marble island. Framed artworks by Christian Siriano himself adorn the walls.
The Siriano King Suite is slightly more than half the size of the designer's presidential suite at 850 square feet, yet there's no skimping on elegance. Impressively appointed with bespoke furnishings and artwork, this warm, creamy-hued suite features a beautiful king bedroom showcasing Siriano-designed bedding, along with a separate living space and a balcony. The fully equipped kitchen makes the airy suite perfect for long stays. In fact, the Delamar Westport encourages guests to stay awhile — special rates apply for weeklong stays of seven days or more, while long-term stays of 30 consecutive days or more are eligible for tax exemptions.
Beyond Siriano's spaces, the Delamar boasts a multitude of posh rooms and suites, with nightly rates starting at $350 as of this writing. For a more budget-friendly stay, book one of the cozier rooms like the Standard King or the Superior King, the latter of which is ADA-compliant. Spacious one- and two-bedroom suites wow with fireplaces, dual vanities, and terraces, while the three-bedroom Paugussett Presidential Suite — a 2,000-square-foot stunner — rivals Siriano's Presidential masterpiece for the ultimate in luxurious Gold Coast living.
Dine at Dandelion, revel in amenities, and explore nearby Gold Coast towns
The Dandelion at Delamar Westport is one of the buzziest spots in town. Beneath the eatery's soaring ceilings, guests are joined by locals to feast on a mouthwatering Mediterranean menu. Dishes such as Moroccan cigars, fattoush salad, and eggplant dukkah transport diners to the other side of the world, while an enduring wine list and curated cocktail menu keep the good vibes flowing. The design inside is divine: Think velvety green banquettes, curvaceous chairs, and slim-legged tables beneath a dangling spray of romantic, bell-shaped lighting.
Guests can expect some cool amenities. While the spa is off-site at sister hotel Delamar Southport — only a four-minute drive down the road — it's a great excuse to check out another luxe getaway in the area. The Delamar Westport is extremely dog-friendly, pampering furry friends with food and treats, and even their own pet bed. Hotel guests also receive a Connecticut Art Trail passport, granting free admission to dozens of museums and cultural sites, including the nearby Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut, Fairfield University Art Museum, and Weir Farm National Park. Seasonal bicycle rentals are available, and you can work up a sweat in the hotel fitness center.
Stays at Delamar Westport make an ideal base for exploring the surrounding Gold Coast beaches and beautiful towns, including the wealthy, mid-century enclave of New Canaan, and The Hollow, a walkable, historic gem of a neighborhood in Bridgeport. To reach the Delamar Westport, it's roughly a one-hour and 40-minute drive from New York City, and a little over an hour's drive from the capital of Connecticut, Hartford.