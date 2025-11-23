The Scenic Ohio Foothills Highway Known As 'The Rollercoaster' By Motorcycle Tourists
Road tripping on a motorcycle is a very different experience from a car. For one, it's not always the scenery you're interested in — sometimes, it's the road itself. Certain roads in America are ideal for motorcyclists because they feel more like a proper ride with their inclines, declines, and winding curves. They make you shift your body and bike in an almost rhythmic way that can be quite meditative as you're focused solely on riding. Ohio Route 145 is one such road, known for its numerous blind hills that make riders focus from start to finish.
Nicknamed "The Rollercoaster" by past riders, Ohio Route 145's blind hills hit double digits, increasing as you head north towards Beallsville. Far from deterring riders, these hills are the main reason many motorcyclists consider OR 145 a seriously fun ride. When these hills are combined with the twisting and sweeping turns along the way, the road can be quite challenging for even experienced riders. For some, it's not knowing what's coming over that next rise that fuels their adrenaline, making the journey a thrilling ride through the American Midwest countryside.
Ohio Route 145 runs for about 46 miles between Washington County in the south and Belmont County in the north. That makes it about 18 miles longer than the Tail of the Dragon Highway, which is considered America's best motorcycle and sports car road. While OR 145 might not have the turns of its Great Smoky Mountains counterpart, its extra length can further test your endurance, especially if you finish with the more challenging northern stretch. There isn't much to look at as you ride, aside from the forests and natural scenery, which is still very pretty. But this is a road you probably shouldn't take your eyes off for long anyway.
Interesting stops along Ohio Route 145
At 46 miles long, OR 145 can be ridden fairly quickly. If you want to take your time, there are some charming places to stop along the way. If you like peace and quiet, history, and nature, Beallsville is the ideal village to pull over. It's tucked away in Ohio's Appalachians and has a highly-rated hiking trail nearby. The Raven Rocks trail is only 0.4 miles long, but it includes waterfalls and atmospheric forest pathways. You can also grab something to eat at Beallsville Diner, a local favorite with 4.9 stars on Google. It's known for its homemade desserts, historic photos adorning the walls, and a wide variety of comfort food.
If you need to pick up road trip supplies during your ride, stop at the Lewisville General Store. You'll likely appreciate the prices and range of food and drinks here. It's essentially a small country store, but it has a lot of variety, including fresh vegetables and fruit. As you get to Malaga, turn down Campfire Road and ride about 2 miles to Monroe Lake Wildlife Area. You can stretch your legs here while strolling around the lake and through the trees. It's also a good place for some lake fishing if you have gear with you.
You could spread the ride across multiple days and stay overnight at The Treehouses at Owl Hollow. This unique accommodation is just off Ohio Route 145 between Lewisville and Miltonsburg. The two lodges here are designed as standalone treehouses with kitchens, cozy bedding, covered patios, and decks overlooking fields and trees. At the time of writing, nightly rates range from $149 to $169. If you're heading southwest, you could keep riding to Waverly, Ohio's Appalachian Gateway that's full of country eateries and outdoor recreation. Sturgis in South Dakota also hosts a motor rally by the Black Hills and Badlands each year.