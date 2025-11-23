The Scenic Ohio Foothills Highway Known As 'The Rollercoaster' By Motorcycle Tourists

Road tripping on a motorcycle is a very different experience from a car. For one, it's not always the scenery you're interested in — sometimes, it's the road itself. Certain roads in America are ideal for motorcyclists because they feel more like a proper ride with their inclines, declines, and winding curves. They make you shift your body and bike in an almost rhythmic way that can be quite meditative as you're focused solely on riding. Ohio Route 145 is one such road, known for its numerous blind hills that make riders focus from start to finish.

Nicknamed "The Rollercoaster" by past riders, Ohio Route 145's blind hills hit double digits, increasing as you head north towards Beallsville. Far from deterring riders, these hills are the main reason many motorcyclists consider OR 145 a seriously fun ride. When these hills are combined with the twisting and sweeping turns along the way, the road can be quite challenging for even experienced riders. For some, it's not knowing what's coming over that next rise that fuels their adrenaline, making the journey a thrilling ride through the American Midwest countryside.

Ohio Route 145 runs for about 46 miles between Washington County in the south and Belmont County in the north. That makes it about 18 miles longer than the Tail of the Dragon Highway, which is considered America's best motorcycle and sports car road. While OR 145 might not have the turns of its Great Smoky Mountains counterpart, its extra length can further test your endurance, especially if you finish with the more challenging northern stretch. There isn't much to look at as you ride, aside from the forests and natural scenery, which is still very pretty. But this is a road you probably shouldn't take your eyes off for long anyway.