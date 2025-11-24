The World's Cleanest City In 2025 Might Convince You To Move There

If you've ever visited a city and have been dismayed by how unclean it is, you may be wondering where in the world you can visit to have a delightfully trash-free experience. Well, get ready to pack your bags for Singapore. As reported in Travel + Leisure, the Lion City was named the cleanest city in the world by a company that knows its fair share about trash, Eagle Dumpster Rental. To anyone who has visited Singapore, this should come as no surprise, as the streets are sparkling clean and free of garbage.

But how did they come to this conclusion? To make the ranking, the firm took top tourist spots from around the world and analyzed several factors, including waste generation per capita, waste management practices, and how the public perceived city cleanliness. Pulling figures from several databases that focus on quality of life and waste management, as well as local resources, each city was given a cleanliness score.

In the end, Singapore came out on top, followed closely by two European capitals — Copenhagen and Prague. While many people might be familiar with Singapore's strict fines for littering, what you may not know is that cleanliness has been a founding principle of the city. The Keep Singapore Clean Campaign, which also introduced fines, was started in 1968, just three years after the country gained its independence. While the fines may seem excessive to some, the pursuit of cleanliness has a lot to do with health and issues that can arise due to Singapore's hot, humid climate.