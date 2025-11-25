Colorado's Chicest Steakhouse Is A Denver Hotspot That Feel Like An Art Museum

Colorado isn't just about adventurous ski resorts and scenic mountain views — it also has a delectable culinary scene that welcomes travelers with an eye for gastronomy. While it may not be home to the restaurant considered the "World's Best Steakhouse" (you'll find that in Buenos Aires), Mashed named Shanahan's Steakhouse the best in the Centennial State. With more than 3,000 Google reviews and nearly five stars, the public seems to agree.

So, what gives Shanahan's more of an edge than a place like the Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant? For starters, the owner is the former Denver Broncos football coach, Mike Shanahan, and you can find his Lombardi trophies from his Super Bowl wins inside the establishment. Also, the atmosphere is like a curated museum. You'll find contemporary art pieces decorating its walls, giving the already luxurious place an added air of elegance.

It isn't just the art pieces that are catching visitors' eyes — a display of more than 5,000 wine bottles helps set the mood. If you're so inclined, you can pair your dinner with a crisp red wine straight off the display rack. All told, Shanahan's delivers a glamorous dining experience while staying true to its Americana roots.