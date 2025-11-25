Colorado's Chicest Steakhouse Is A Denver Hotspot That Feel Like An Art Museum
Colorado isn't just about adventurous ski resorts and scenic mountain views — it also has a delectable culinary scene that welcomes travelers with an eye for gastronomy. While it may not be home to the restaurant considered the "World's Best Steakhouse" (you'll find that in Buenos Aires), Mashed named Shanahan's Steakhouse the best in the Centennial State. With more than 3,000 Google reviews and nearly five stars, the public seems to agree.
So, what gives Shanahan's more of an edge than a place like the Buckhorn Exchange, Colorado's oldest restaurant? For starters, the owner is the former Denver Broncos football coach, Mike Shanahan, and you can find his Lombardi trophies from his Super Bowl wins inside the establishment. Also, the atmosphere is like a curated museum. You'll find contemporary art pieces decorating its walls, giving the already luxurious place an added air of elegance.
It isn't just the art pieces that are catching visitors' eyes — a display of more than 5,000 wine bottles helps set the mood. If you're so inclined, you can pair your dinner with a crisp red wine straight off the display rack. All told, Shanahan's delivers a glamorous dining experience while staying true to its Americana roots.
What to order at Shanahan's Steakhouse
Mike Shanahan isn't the only wizard behind Shanahan's Steakhouse, but also Colorado Food Service Hall-of-Fame inductee, Marc Steron. The attention to detail throughout the menu is what levels up its dishes, making it stand out from the crowd of other steakhouses in Colorado. From seasoned, buttery, tender filets to bacon-wrapped sea scallops, you can expect that every bite will send your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. It's clear that careful attention has been paid to all aspects of the dining experience.
Redditors weighed in on their favorite dishes, with the Prime Porterhouse and crème brûlée mentioned as some of the best options. However, most comments noted that all cuts of steak are bound to delight. Meanwhile, the crème brûlée is perfectly torched with a caramelized top and silky custard beneath. From the art-lined walls to the crafted dishes, Shanahan's turns every meal into an unforgettable event. Want more U.S. steakhouse recommendations? Read about the best steakhouses in Miami, Florida, according to residents.