Indiana's 'Little Italy Festival Town' Near Terre Haute Is A Charming City With Tasty Eats
In a state as relatively flat as Indiana, you may be surprised to encounter anything as exciting as a hilltop hike in a secluded forest with serene views, but that's not the only surprise the Hoosier State has in store. Tucked away in the Wabash Valley is a town with such a strong Italian-descent community that an entire festival was created to celebrate the heritage. Just about a 90-minute drive west of Indianapolis (and Indianapolis International Airport), and only 20 minutes from Terre Haute, is Clinton, also known as the "Little Italy Festival Town".
In the early 1900s, Clinton welcomed an influx of immigrants from northern Italy, who came to the Midwest in search of work in the coal mines. Eventually, the northwest portion of Clinton was dubbed "Little Italy" and even "Spaghetti Town" thanks to the cluster of Italian inhabitants and Italian-owned businesses. Starting in the 1960s, every Labor Day weekend, Clinton has hosted the Little Italy Festival, celebrating the town's Italian roots. What started out as just a modest local event has now grown into one of the Wabash Valley's biggest festivals. The committee organizing the festival even had an authentic gondola built, and up until the late 1970s, festivalgoers could enjoy a romantic romp up the Wabash River in true Venetian style.
With such a rich Italian presence in town, Clinton is a bona fide foodie paradise. Top-rated on Tripadvisor is Gerrie's, where diners can enjoy tasty pasta dishes with frozen margaritas and cannoli, while casual American grills and Mexican taquerias also offer diverse flavors to the dining scene. Thanks to its delightful local celebration and the promise of a good meal, add Clinton to your list of places to visit.
Enjoy the Little Italy Festival in Clinton, Indiana
If you happen to find yourself in Clinton over Labor Day weekend, you're in for a treat. Join in all the merriment of the Little Italy Festival for a truly unforgettable four-day weekend. At its peak, the festival has drawn crowds of at least 250,000. The festival kicks off Friday evening with a lively parade in which the Queen of Grapes, the "Re" (king), and the "Regina" (queen) are carried ceremoniously atop the now-retired Venetian gondola, followed by fireworks. The titles of Re and Regina are bestowed on a lucky couple each year and passed down from the previous year's reigning Re and Regina.
Over the course of the weekend, the merriment kicks into high gear with live music, dancing, pageants, a costume contest, and grape stomping events. Don't miss the various competitions throughout the festival, which will surely be a thrill to watch, from the mustachio contest and the spaghetti eating contest to the Re and Regina's pizza dough toss. The final day normally concludes with a meatball-eating contest, more musical numbers (including traditional Italian singing), and a closing ceremony.
You won't need to worry about going hungry during the festivities — an array of food vendors supply refreshments all weekend. Booths are decorated in an Italian theme, and you can snack on everything from pizza to meatball sandwiches. And if Clinton's vibrant Italian festival has whetted your appetite for local traditions, drive about 20 minutes to Rockville to experience Indiana's largest covered bridge festival.
Sightseeing spots in Clinton and places to eat
If the Little Italy Festival isn't brightening Clinton's streets with Italian celebrations, take a gander around town to explore the charming sights. Start at La Piccolla Casa – Little Italian House in the northern part of town — a charming red-brick cottage purportedly dating to the 1920s. Take a tour of the kitchen and gardens decorated with furniture and household items to mimic the domestic life of mid-century Italian immigrants.
Next, head over to the Coal Town and Railroad Museum to learn more about Clinton's mining heritage. Housed in the former railroad depot, visitors will be transported back in time as a model coal mine, displays of original artifacts, and archival footage of coal workers bring to life the impact of coal mining on the community. Meanwhile, if you're interested in all things vino, make a stop at the Wine Museum & Gift Shop. Browse displays of wine presses, barrels, and crockery used in the distilling process, then pick up some unique souvenirs along with tasty Italian meats and cheeses.
Feeling hungry after sightseeing? Delicious bites can be found at Chester's Cafe & Pizzeria, known for its bewildering hog and honey pizza. Hearty sandwiches and salads are also available, with some visitors driving in from out of state just to get a taste. For classic comfort food in a friendly atmosphere, head to the Co-Op Grill, described by a diner on Google as "a great place to eat". Fill up on loaded fries with cheese, a shrimp basket, or perhaps a steak and onions. And if Clinton's delicious offerings still haven't satisfied your appetite, continue north to Hillsboro, where Indiana's most charming dinner theater serves homemade meals and Broadway-style shows.