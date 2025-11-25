Indiana's 'Little Italy Festival Town' Near Terre Haute Is A Charming City With Tasty Eats

In a state as relatively flat as Indiana, you may be surprised to encounter anything as exciting as a hilltop hike in a secluded forest with serene views, but that's not the only surprise the Hoosier State has in store. Tucked away in the Wabash Valley is a town with such a strong Italian-descent community that an entire festival was created to celebrate the heritage. Just about a 90-minute drive west of Indianapolis (and Indianapolis International Airport), and only 20 minutes from Terre Haute, is Clinton, also known as the "Little Italy Festival Town".

In the early 1900s, Clinton welcomed an influx of immigrants from northern Italy, who came to the Midwest in search of work in the coal mines. Eventually, the northwest portion of Clinton was dubbed "Little Italy" and even "Spaghetti Town" thanks to the cluster of Italian inhabitants and Italian-owned businesses. Starting in the 1960s, every Labor Day weekend, Clinton has hosted the Little Italy Festival, celebrating the town's Italian roots. What started out as just a modest local event has now grown into one of the Wabash Valley's biggest festivals. The committee organizing the festival even had an authentic gondola built, and up until the late 1970s, festivalgoers could enjoy a romantic romp up the Wabash River in true Venetian style.

With such a rich Italian presence in town, Clinton is a bona fide foodie paradise. Top-rated on Tripadvisor is Gerrie's, where diners can enjoy tasty pasta dishes with frozen margaritas and cannoli, while casual American grills and Mexican taquerias also offer diverse flavors to the dining scene. Thanks to its delightful local celebration and the promise of a good meal, add Clinton to your list of places to visit.