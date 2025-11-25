Ohio's Once-Thriving Amusement Park Paradise On A Lake Is Transforming Into A Vibrant Park
Ohio is a great destination for rollercoaster aficionados. While it doesn't have the most amusement parks in the country (that honor goes to Texas), it is home to two of the most popular: Cedar Point and Kings Island, both of which rank in the top 20 theme parks in North America (according to Beacon Journal). Between them, those two parks had 7.24 million visitors in 2024, and there are over a dozen other smaller amusement parks across the state that are big draws within their communities.
And Ohio used to have even more to offer thrill seekers. Until 2007, it was home to Geauga Lake, a sprawling 700-acre theme park that became the largest in the world after it acquired its next-door neighbor, SeaWorld, in 2001. Geauga Lake earned other accolades in its more than 100 years of operation. Its first roller coaster, the Big Dipper, was the world's largest wooden coaster when it was built in 1925. It also brought Ohio its first looping steel coaster, the Double Loop, in 1977.
Given all of this history, it's no surprise that Geauga Lake is one of America's closed amusement parks that people still get nostalgic for. While the lake's days as a thrill ride destination are over, the city of Aurora has purchased the lake and 47 acres along the shore for a project that started in 2025, and is set to bring new life to this beautiful stretch of lakefront property about 30 miles from Cleveland.
The future of Geauga Lake
Before the first ride opened at Geauga Lake in 1889, it was known as a "picnic pond" where Cleveland's residents could relax in the fresh air just a quick train ride from the city. The planned renovations will rebrand the area as Aurora Park and restore it to its original life as a place to enjoy nature.
Work began in October 2025 on the first stage of this redevelopment project, focused on a 15-acre area directly along the lake's shore. Some structures from the amusement park, like the gatehouses, will be kept and repurposed. There are also plans to turn the old SeaWorld aquarium into an open-air pavilion and restore the dock for boats, as well as to install a new kayak launch. Future phases include plans for a beach and converting the old wave pool into a public swimming spot, as well as a slew of more ambitious endeavors – turning the old aquarium into a restaurant, installing sports courts, adding a nature playground, and building an amphitheater, with a splash pad and rock climbing area also potentially in the works.
There's no definitive date set yet for the park's completion. Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said during a March 2025 press conference that the entire project could take years, though the city hopes to have the first section open by the fall of 2026. Alongside the park plans, the old Norfolk Southern Railroad line that runs through the city is being converted into the Aurora Trail. Currently, work is in progress on a paved 2.8-mile multi-use path that will connect Aurora's Station District to Chamberlain Road in neighboring Mantua. Considering northern Ohio is already home to the 100-mile North Coast Inland Trail rail-trail, this will make the region an even more exciting destination for bikers and hikers.