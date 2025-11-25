Ohio's Once-Thriving Amusement Park Paradise On A Lake Is Transforming Into A Vibrant Park

Ohio is a great destination for rollercoaster aficionados. While it doesn't have the most amusement parks in the country (that honor goes to Texas), it is home to two of the most popular: Cedar Point and Kings Island, both of which rank in the top 20 theme parks in North America (according to Beacon Journal). Between them, those two parks had 7.24 million visitors in 2024, and there are over a dozen other smaller amusement parks across the state that are big draws within their communities.

And Ohio used to have even more to offer thrill seekers. Until 2007, it was home to Geauga Lake, a sprawling 700-acre theme park that became the largest in the world after it acquired its next-door neighbor, SeaWorld, in 2001. Geauga Lake earned other accolades in its more than 100 years of operation. Its first roller coaster, the Big Dipper, was the world's largest wooden coaster when it was built in 1925. It also brought Ohio its first looping steel coaster, the Double Loop, in 1977.

Given all of this history, it's no surprise that Geauga Lake is one of America's closed amusement parks that people still get nostalgic for. While the lake's days as a thrill ride destination are over, the city of Aurora has purchased the lake and 47 acres along the shore for a project that started in 2025, and is set to bring new life to this beautiful stretch of lakefront property about 30 miles from Cleveland.