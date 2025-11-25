The Hidden Reasons A Florida Retirement Might Not Be The Affordable Dream It Once Was

Some people work their whole lives just to move to a state with year-round tropical weather, like Florida. As a South Florida native, I'm pretty familiar with snowbirds. In specific neighborhoods — such as where my Baby Boomer parents live — some snowbirds don't just flock for the season; they end up staying for the final chapters of life. The sunshine, the sparkling blue waters, and the island-style living (without actually being on an island), allows retirees to escape their colder states, move at a slower pace, and feel gratitude for how far they've come. Except, new data and reports show that Florida is not actually the "bees-knees" for retiring. While a Seniorly report claims it's the worst state for aging in place, the follow-on data on the cost of living may be just as bleak.

Many people find Florida attractive because it has no state income tax. However, if you own a home or a condo, you can't dodge those pesky, secret fees in the fine print. We're talking about homeowners association (HOA) fees, insurance, and special assessments — and they've been on the rise, making ownership nearly unaffordable for many, especially in retirement. Sure, Florida has award-winning retirement communities, like the Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville in Daytona Beach, but it's not always what you expect after signing on the dotted line.