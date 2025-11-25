Vermont's Newest State Park Has Kayak-In Camping To Fish In Serene Solitude

The best thing to do at Molly's Falls Pond is to get out on the water. According to Reddit, the lake is great for kayaking, and there is a boat ramp and wheelchair-accessible fishing platforms. Anglers might catch rainbow trout, northern pike, or smallmouth bass, to name a few. No swimming is allowed at the boat launch, but the rest of the shoreline around the lake is open for swimming.

To really experience the wilderness here, spend the night at one of the nine kayak-in remote sites. These sites are spread along the shoreline of the lake and are only accessible by water. One remote campsite at the park — Site 10 — is accessible on foot. Campsites have a table, fire ring, and compost toilet; keep in mind there is no potable water here, so you should bring your own drinking water or water filtration system. Sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and campers should self-register. There are no visitor facilities at the park, so bring everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors with you and remember to leave no trace.

Molly's Falls Pond State Park is close to the small town of Cabot, east of Burlington and Stowe, and north of Groton State Forest. Burlington International Airport, a charming yet overlooked airport, is the closest major airport to Molly's Falls Pond State Park at just over an hour away. This is a rural area, so you'll want your own vehicle to get around and explore here. If you don't want to camp, check into Fruitlands Bed and Breakfast, a cozy B&B on a working farm that has a 4.8-star rating on Tripadvisor. It's a four-minute drive from the state park, with a beautiful hilltop location.