Tucked In California's Bay Area Is A Walkable Suburb With Wineries, Festivals, And Artsy Downtown Vibes

In recent years, Lafayette has evolved into a place designed with people in mind. The 2022 city vision is to focus on promoting a more collaborative, sustainable, and liveable community. The downtown area is pedestrian-friendly, and everything you need is never more than a short stroll away. To put it in perspective, both the Lafayette Ridge Trail and the almost 1,000-acre Lafayette Reservoir are less than a 45-minute walk from the cafes and restaurants of central Mount Diablo Boulevard. The Bay Area Rapid Transit (or BART) connects it easily and efficiently to the area's major hubs. San Francisco is less than an episode of your favorite podcast away (roughly a 30-minute ride on the yellow line in the direction of Oakland and SFO International Airport).

The town boasts some incredible green spaces, perfect for a midday jog or a Sunday morning hike. Briones Regional Park is the crown jewel of the East Bay Regional Park District: this 6,255-acre, ecologically diverse park sits on the outskirts of Lafayette's Happy Valley, with the Reliez Valley entrance point just a 10-minute drive away from the city center (parking available on site). Groups of 17 people or more can take advantage of three on-site campgrounds for an outdoor adventure not too far from the city. Just note, camping is only for larger groups.

For a more leisurely hike or bike ride, head south to the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail. Here you'll find a multi-activity paved trail that runs for about 7 miles between the two East Bay towns. Definitely smaller in size is the family-friendly Lafayette Community Park, featuring shaded picnic tables, a small play area for kids, and even two fields — one for baseball and the other for soccer.