Tucked In California's Bay Area Is A Walkable Suburb With Wineries, Festivals, And Artsy Downtown Vibes
California's Bay Area is primarily known for Silicon Valley tech startups, the luxury health retreats dotting lush Napa Valley, and the foodie culture of America's "Coziest City," San Francisco. But travel just over 20 miles east towards Oakland, crossing the iconic Bay Bridge, and the vibes immediately switch. Everything in the East Bay is quieter, smaller, and slower. Contra Costa County, the "opposite coast," is known for its hidden gems, such as the Gold Rush-era city of Martinez, a well-kept secret with antique shops, breweries, and distinct historic charm. Lafayette is another secret treasure.
While the town counts just a little over 25,000 residents – about 40 times smaller than the Fog City – California's Lafayette (not to be confused with the Louisiana town famous for its Cajun culture and New Orleans vibes) truly has it all. The "Green Hills, Great Schools" of its official motto, combined with a temperate climate (average temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit in January and 79 degrees Fahrenheit in July and August) and lots of opportunities for outdoor fun, make it a great place for families. In fact, Lafayette earned Niche.com's bronze medal for Contra Costa County's top family-friendly communities, a sentiment confirmed by residents in several Reddit threads.
The only issue is choosing which area of Lafayette you want to visit or call home. The town is made up of four main neighborhoods — the rural Reliez Valley to the north toward Briones Regional Park's rolling hills; Happy Valley to the west, featuring family-friendly villas and a more affluent, relaxed suburban vibe; Burton Valley in the south, home to community parks and baseball fields; and — not least — downtown, the bustling heart of Lafayette, centered around Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Exploring the green, walkable side of Lafayette
In recent years, Lafayette has evolved into a place designed with people in mind. The 2022 city vision is to focus on promoting a more collaborative, sustainable, and liveable community. The downtown area is pedestrian-friendly, and everything you need is never more than a short stroll away. To put it in perspective, both the Lafayette Ridge Trail and the almost 1,000-acre Lafayette Reservoir are less than a 45-minute walk from the cafes and restaurants of central Mount Diablo Boulevard. The Bay Area Rapid Transit (or BART) connects it easily and efficiently to the area's major hubs. San Francisco is less than an episode of your favorite podcast away (roughly a 30-minute ride on the yellow line in the direction of Oakland and SFO International Airport).
The town boasts some incredible green spaces, perfect for a midday jog or a Sunday morning hike. Briones Regional Park is the crown jewel of the East Bay Regional Park District: this 6,255-acre, ecologically diverse park sits on the outskirts of Lafayette's Happy Valley, with the Reliez Valley entrance point just a 10-minute drive away from the city center (parking available on site). Groups of 17 people or more can take advantage of three on-site campgrounds for an outdoor adventure not too far from the city. Just note, camping is only for larger groups.
For a more leisurely hike or bike ride, head south to the Lafayette-Moraga Regional Trail. Here you'll find a multi-activity paved trail that runs for about 7 miles between the two East Bay towns. Definitely smaller in size is the family-friendly Lafayette Community Park, featuring shaded picnic tables, a small play area for kids, and even two fields — one for baseball and the other for soccer.
Wine, food, and festivals in Lafayette
Wine is another way to explore the many sides of Lafayette. The vineyards outside town (and pretty much all the wider Contra Costa County around it) offer the perfect terroir for harvesting tiny, but mighty, flavor-packed red grapes (primarily zinfandel, mourvèdre, and cabernet sauvignon). This translates into wines that are richer, more structured, and confidently tannic. Sustainability is also a priority here, with renowned family-run wineries, like Thal Vineyards, adopting low-intervention, regenerative viticulture practices.
For the past 28 years, the Lafayette Art & Wine Festival has taken place in the second half of September at the central La Fiesta Square, not far from the southern exit of the Lafayette BART station. This two-day celebration showcases some of the region's best bottles, along with the works of over 200 local artisans and artists. There are also food stalls featuring a wide variety of different cuisines, from the saucy meat of Evergood Sausage Co. to the comforting Southern American delicacies of Sabores Del Sur. Best of all, entrance and parking are completely free, and the same is true for the performances that accompany the key moments of the event.
Speaking of live music, Lafayette boasts some pretty great venues. With over 90 years of history, the Round Up Saloon on Mount Diablo Boulevard is a true institution in town, with a jam-packed calendar served along with traditional pub fare. Coming in June, the free Rock the Plaza Summer Concert Series is one of the most eagerly awaited events in town — summer 2025's lineup spanned four Fridays, from June 6 to June 27, featuring acts like ZEBOP!, Juke Joint, Other People's Money, and the Lamorinda Idol Finalists.