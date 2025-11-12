San Francisco Bay's Best-Kept Secret Town Hides Antiques, Brews, And Historic Charm
The cat is out of the bag about Richmond, an under-the-radar Bay Area city with museums and trails, and Redwood City's burgeoning restaurant scene is no longer a secret. This doesn't mean that the entire Bay Area region is now crowded with tourists — if you zero in on Contra Costa County in East Bay, you'll notice that Martinez is a diamond in the rough that locals are keeping to themselves. Antique stores and green spaces abound in town, as do breweries and cocktail bars with creative concoctions. Like most cities, Martinez has a rich Gold Rush history, which you can learn about at its museums. Even if you haven't heard of this place, you've definitely sipped a martini before, whether shaken or stirred, and according to legend, the beloved drink was invented right here.
Martinez was established in 1849 in the wake of the Gold Rush, which is also when the martini was born. The story goes that a man was on his way back to San Francisco after discovering the mother lode when he decided to stop in Martinez for celebratory champagne. The bar didn't have a bottle, so they offered to make a glass of the "Martinez Special" instead. The man loved the drink so much that he basically spread the gospel when he arrived back in San Francisco. Throughout the years, the cocktail name was simplified to "martini."
Martinez is a 40-minute drive from San Francisco. Coming from cities like San Jose, Santa Rosa, Sacramento, and Stockton takes one hour. Walnut Creek, an outdoor paradise famous for its world-renowned shopping, is just 15 minutes away. Accommodation is no issue in Martinez — you can book a room at Best Western John Muir Inn or Super 8 by Wyndham. There's a variety of vacation rentals on Airbnb, too, that cater to different budgets.
Check out Martinez's vintage shops and breweries
Finding hidden treasures in antique stores just might feel like striking gold in the 1800s, and Martinez has several spots where you can dig in. Start your search at Antiques On the Main for pins, glassware, military memorabilia, and other unique finds. From there, make your way to Retro Now to see their selection of vintage clothing, shoes, classic vinyl records, musical instruments, books, furniture, and more collectors' items. Another place worth popping by is Antique Corner. From autographed trading cards and retro matchbooks to colorful crystals and bold jewelry, this store has all sorts of goodies.
Bad Girls Antiques offers old-timey wristwatches, bakelite necklaces, gemstone rings, and other period pieces. They also have fun collectibles, 80s-style earrings, decorative objects, and military items for sale. Thrift shopping enthusiasts can head to Faded Gold Vintage for denim jeans, dresses, jackets, shoes, and more — you'll definitely love browsing through their patterned shirts and graphic tees. If you're in town when The Spotted Cow is having a pop-up event, make sure to check out their products with nostalgic designs. Whether you want a cute sign to hang in your room or old-school ceramic measuring cups, whatever you end up buying will get you compliments.
Enjoy your new purchases with a pint of beer from Del Cielo Brewing Co. Get a light beer like Coqueta or Órale before ordering a dark Morena Mia Lager or Belle of Del Valle. Five Suns Brewing is a local favorite, too, where you can indulge in Ghost Moon pilsner, Valkyrie blonde ale, Zenith stout, and Singularity double IPA. To switch things up, try their O.G. Burst orange guava wheat ale. Later in the evening, treat yourself to a fancy drink from Brix and Craft or Bentley's Cocktail Bar and Lounge.
Visit Martinez's museums and parks
While you'll never get tired of antiquing and cracking open a cold one, there's more to see and do in the town. The Martinez Museum is a free-of-charge attraction housed in the 1890 Borland House. Touring the museum, you'll view exhibits on the indigenous people that once inhabited the area, the town's agricultural abundance, and the development of the wine industry. Sports car lovers can't miss out on the Cobra Experience, featuring the iconic Shelby American automobile. Marvel at legendary racecars like the 1963 289 and the 1965 427 Cobras. Other exhibits include street Cobras, Shelby GT350 and GT500s, vintage equipment used in making the cars, as well as memorabilia.
Those who were enchanted by the world's tallest tree species at Muir Woods National Monument must stop by the John Muir National Historic Site. Here, you'll learn about the naturalist's life and conservation achievements. Then, follow the 0.6-mile loop trail to the Strentzel-Muir Mansion Grounds and Orchards to admire the historic home and expansive vistas. When you long for waterfront panoramas, head to Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline overlooking the Carquinez Strait. Launch your boat to catch flounder, sturgeon, catfish, and striped bass, followed by a game of bocce ball on the court. For avid birders, the 1,568-acre Carquinez Strait Regional Shoreline is a birdwatching hotspot, with golden eagles, red-tailed hawks, northern harriers, and barn owls soaring overhead. Finally, every visit to East Bay requires a day trip to the underrated Mount Diablo State Park with incredible views — all the more interesting if you go during the tarantula season.