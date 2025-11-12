San Francisco Bay's Best-Kept Secret Town Hides Antiques, Brews, And Historic Charm

The cat is out of the bag about Richmond, an under-the-radar Bay Area city with museums and trails, and Redwood City's burgeoning restaurant scene is no longer a secret. This doesn't mean that the entire Bay Area region is now crowded with tourists — if you zero in on Contra Costa County in East Bay, you'll notice that Martinez is a diamond in the rough that locals are keeping to themselves. Antique stores and green spaces abound in town, as do breweries and cocktail bars with creative concoctions. Like most cities, Martinez has a rich Gold Rush history, which you can learn about at its museums. Even if you haven't heard of this place, you've definitely sipped a martini before, whether shaken or stirred, and according to legend, the beloved drink was invented right here.

Martinez was established in 1849 in the wake of the Gold Rush, which is also when the martini was born. The story goes that a man was on his way back to San Francisco after discovering the mother lode when he decided to stop in Martinez for celebratory champagne. The bar didn't have a bottle, so they offered to make a glass of the "Martinez Special" instead. The man loved the drink so much that he basically spread the gospel when he arrived back in San Francisco. Throughout the years, the cocktail name was simplified to "martini."

Martinez is a 40-minute drive from San Francisco. Coming from cities like San Jose, Santa Rosa, Sacramento, and Stockton takes one hour. Walnut Creek, an outdoor paradise famous for its world-renowned shopping, is just 15 minutes away. Accommodation is no issue in Martinez — you can book a room at Best Western John Muir Inn or Super 8 by Wyndham. There's a variety of vacation rentals on Airbnb, too, that cater to different budgets.