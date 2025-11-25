Carmel Valley's Elegant Resort Offers The Ultimate California Escape With Championship Golf And Delicious Dining

Carmel Valley, along California's Central Coast, is an underrated wine country getaway. You could make your visit to this delightful community a day trip from San Francisco, as it's about 2.5 hours away. But you can get a better feel for the natural beauty and relaxed pace of the area if you spend the night, and one standout spot to stay is The Quail Lodge. It has everything you'd want in a California wine country retreat, featuring a spa, golf course, good food and drinks, and comfy rooms.

The Quail Lodge (usually referred to as The Quail) is about a 10-minute drive inland from the beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea. The resort has 93 rooms, including some spacious suites and villas with multiple bedrooms, so whether you're looking for a romantic couples retreat or a family getaway, there's a room here for you. Many of the rooms have beautiful views out over the golf course or the lake, and some come with fireplaces — what could be cozier? There are also outdoor fire pits on the grounds where you can make s'mores; guests get a free kit. And each morning starts with coffee and tea in the lobby, and there's a wine hour every afternoon.

If you're looking to achieve maximum relaxation during your Carmel Valley vacation, make sure to book a massage or a facial at the lodge's Spa Adeline. Guests can also unwind with a session in the spa's steam room, and there's a heated outdoor pool that's open throughout the year, complete with poolside lounge chairs.