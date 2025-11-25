Carmel Valley's Elegant Resort Offers The Ultimate California Escape With Championship Golf And Delicious Dining
Carmel Valley, along California's Central Coast, is an underrated wine country getaway. You could make your visit to this delightful community a day trip from San Francisco, as it's about 2.5 hours away. But you can get a better feel for the natural beauty and relaxed pace of the area if you spend the night, and one standout spot to stay is The Quail Lodge. It has everything you'd want in a California wine country retreat, featuring a spa, golf course, good food and drinks, and comfy rooms.
The Quail Lodge (usually referred to as The Quail) is about a 10-minute drive inland from the beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea. The resort has 93 rooms, including some spacious suites and villas with multiple bedrooms, so whether you're looking for a romantic couples retreat or a family getaway, there's a room here for you. Many of the rooms have beautiful views out over the golf course or the lake, and some come with fireplaces — what could be cozier? There are also outdoor fire pits on the grounds where you can make s'mores; guests get a free kit. And each morning starts with coffee and tea in the lobby, and there's a wine hour every afternoon.
If you're looking to achieve maximum relaxation during your Carmel Valley vacation, make sure to book a massage or a facial at the lodge's Spa Adeline. Guests can also unwind with a session in the spa's steam room, and there's a heated outdoor pool that's open throughout the year, complete with poolside lounge chairs.
Activities at The Quail: Golfing, birding, and off-roading
One main draw of The Quail's 850 acres is The Quail Golf Club. While Pebble Beach Golf Links along the nearby scenic 17-Mile Drive might be the most famous golf course in Monterey County, The Quail Golf Club shouldn't be overlooked. It has a par-71 championship golf course, and as one player noted on popular golf forum GolfWRX, it's often warmer here when compared to places like Pebble. It can also be sunny here when it's foggy just a few miles closer to the water.
First designed by Robert Muir Graves in 1964, the course got an update in 2015. It's a popular course that's kept in great condition. If you know you want to get in a round or two on your trip, The Quail has stay-and-play packages. There's also a nine-hole grass putting course at the resort that's free for guests with no need to bring your own clubs or balls. If you're into racquet sports, there are tennis and pickleball courts, and you can even arrange for a lesson while you're there. And while the resort is walkable, there are also free e-bikes available for guests to use to explore the landscaped grounds, filled with flowers. Plus, the lodge is a great birdwatching spot; you could see dozens of species here, including the namesake California quail.
For more adrenaline, you can book a session with the Land Rover Experience Driving Center. It offers one-hour to full-day experiences in the Santa Lucia Mountains, where you'll learn off-road driving skills. You don't actually need a Land Rover for this, though they do have a half-day option specifically for Land Rover owners.
Dining and special events at The Quail
The Quail's signature restaurant, Covey Grill, is located inside the lobby. Overlooking the lake, it features both indoor and outdoor seating, has a seasonal menu with tasty dishes like acorn and prawn risotto, and ribeye steak. Covey Grill is open for breakfast every day and for dinner on Wednesday to Saturday. And the Covey Bar, open every evening, serves creative cocktails and small bites, like chimichurri fries and arancini. Then there's Edgar's Restaurant at the clubhouse, and it's open every day for lunch and happy hour, and for dinner on Friday to Sunday. The happy hour menu comes with dishes like mini nachos and flatbreads, while dinner features pastas, salmon, and steak.
There are also some holiday dining specials that will let you skip having to do the dishes. Covey Grill has a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner, and you can choose between dining in or picking it up. There's also special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus.
You can also enjoy good food at The Quail's popular car and motorcycle events. The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, is an iconic event held every August as a part of Monterey Car Week. You can see rare cars from around the world while dining on fine food, like caviar and oysters; it's a pricey, once-in-a-lifetime event for car lovers. And in May, there's The Quail MotoFest, where you can see vintage and unique motorcycles while enjoying food from local food trucks along with live music; keep in mind that this one is only held every two years.